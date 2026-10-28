Eritrea: Nationals In Various Countries Express Readiness To Contribute To National Resilience

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At seminars held in Sweden, Germany, Angola, Australia, South Sudan, and France, nationals expressed their readiness to contribute to national resilience by strengthening their organizational capacity and unity.

At a seminar held for nationals in Stockholm, Sweden, Mr. Mohammed-Ali Mohammed-Seid, Chargé d'Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy in the Scandinavian countries, provided a detailed briefing on the objective situation in the homeland in light of regional and global developments. Mr. Mohammed-Seid urged nationals to enhance their awareness and consolidate their unity. He also said that Eritrea is making its modest contribution to peace and stability by expanding its diplomatic relations.

The participants, for their part, expressed their commitment to effectively discharge the responsibilities expected of them.

In the same vein, at a seminar organized by the national committees in Nordrhein-Westfalen, in the city of Wuppertal, Germany, Mr. Kibreab Tekeste, Eritrea's Consul General, and Mr. Teame Haile, head of Public and Community Affairs, provided briefings on the objective situation in the homeland and the current responsibilities of nationals.

Likewise, in Angola, Mr. Desale Tekleab, Eritrea's Consul General in Lubango, and Mr. Hagos Zemicael, head of Consular Affairs in Benguela, Huambo, and Bié, conducted similar seminars for nationals.

Similarly, at a seminar conducted in Adelaide, Australia, by Mr. Endrias Abraham, Eritrea's Consul General, and Mr. Yasin Omar, head of Public and Community Affairs, the participants expressed their readiness to play their due part in national affairs.

At a seminar conducted for nationals in Wau, Republic of South Sudan, Mr. Romodan Ahmedin, head of Public and Community Affairs, provided an extensive briefing on the objective situation in the homeland and on regional and global developments.

Mr. Bereket Paulos, Chargé d'Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy in France, and Mr. Kahsai Tewolde, head of Public and Community Affairs, also conducted a seminar for nationals residing in Paris and its environs.

At the seminar, the nationals expressed their readiness to strengthen their participation in and contribution to national affairs.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.