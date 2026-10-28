Global Maternity Apparel Market To Reach USD 8.45B By 2031 As H&M, Gap, Next & M&S Expand Presence

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 28, 2026 2:26 am - Maternity Apparel Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026-2031.

According to recent research by Arizton, the global maternity apparel market was valued at USD 7.23 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 8.45 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 2.62% during forecast period. Growth in 2026 is expected to be supported by the continued expansion of organized retail in emerging economies, increasing adoption of online shopping, rising demand for premium maternity daywear and innerwear, and greater investment by brands in sustainable and responsibly sourced fabrics.

Multi-Functional Maternity Apparel Is Increasing Demand for Versatile, Long-Use Products

There is a growing trend toward versatile and multi-functional maternity clothing that can be worn during pregnancy, postpartum, and nursing. Consumers are increasingly looking for garments that provide long-term value rather than clothing designed only for a few months of pregnancy. This shift is being driven by rising cost consciousness, sustainability concerns, and the preference for practical, everyday apparel. Leading brands are responding with designs that extend product use across multiple stages of motherhood.

Rental and Resale Models Are Changing How Maternity Apparel Is Purchased

The short usage period of maternity clothing is also creating opportunities for rental, resale, and second-hand maternity apparel. Consumers can access high-quality and designer maternity wear at a lower cost without building an entirely new wardrobe, while also reducing textile waste. As affordability and sustainability become increasingly important purchasing factors, these models are becoming a complement to traditional maternity apparel retail. For instance, Rent the Runway offers monthly subscription plans that provide access to premium maternity brands, allowing customers to refresh their wardrobes throughout pregnancy without making long-term purchases.

Daywear Leads Maternity Apparel Demand While Innerwear Gains Momentum

Daywear accounts for around 63% of the global maternity apparel market in 2025, reflecting its importance in meeting everyday clothing needs throughout pregnancy. Maternity tops, dresses, trousers, denim, leggings, and workwear remain essential across office, casual, and social settings. Meanwhile, innerwear is expected to be the fastest-growing product category as consumers place greater emphasis on maternal comfort and specialized support.

Fabric Choices Are Shifting Toward Comfort, Sustainability, and Stretch

Cotton remains the leading fabric in the maternity apparel market, supported by its comfort, breathability, and softness, while strong production in countries such as India and the U.S. helps manufacturers maintain competitive pricing. At the same time, sustainability is influencing fabric choices, with companies increasing the use of organic and responsibly sourced cotton.

Maternity Apparel Competition Is Moving Beyond Product Range

Competition in the global maternity apparel market is increasingly centered on how brands combine price, fashion, convenience, functionality, and fit. Large retailers are using established supply chains, physical stores, and e-commerce platforms to make maternity collections more accessible, while digital-first players such as ASOS are targeting younger and value-conscious consumers with trend-led and fit-focused maternity wear.

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Top Maternity Apparel Market Companies Profiles

Key Vendors

.Gap Inc

.H&M

.ASOS

.Next Plc

.Levi Strauss & Co

.Debenhams Group Plc

.Marks & Spencer Group Plc

Other Prominent Vendors

.PinkBlush Maternity

.Kindred Bravely

.Hatch Collection

.Ripe Maternity

.Ingrid & Isabel

.C &A

.Boob Design

.Noppies

.MamaCouture

.Hotmilk Lingerie

.BelaBumBum

.FirstCry

.Tiffancy Rose

.Mamalicious



What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?

.How big is the global maternity apparel market?

.What is the growth rate of the global maternity apparel market?

.What are the key trends in the global maternity apparel market?

.Which region dominates the global maternity apparel market?

.Who are the key vendors in the global maternity apparel market?

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Founded in 2017, Arizton Advisory & Intelligence delivers data-driven market research and strategic consulting that empowers clients to make informed decisions and drive growth. Combining quantitative and qualitative insights, we provide in-depth analysis across industries including Agriculture, Consumer Goods, Technology, Automotive, Healthcare, Data Centers, and Logistics. Recognized by top-tier media, our expert team transforms complex market data into actionable strategies, helping clients anticipate trends, seize opportunities, and stay ahead of the competition.

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Source: Arizton Advisory & Intelligence