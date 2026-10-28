GRC Server Immersion Cooling Systems: Cooling Built For The AI Era

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 28, 2026 4:27 am - GRC's single-phase server immersion cooling submerges servers in safe dielectric fluid, cutting cooling energy up to 90%, reaching PUE as low as 1.03 and supporting 200 kW racks, without the PFAS risks of two-phase systems.

"Single-phase immersion cooling" means the coolant never boils. It stays liquid the entire time, circulating out of the rack, through a heat exchanger, and back again. No phase change, no vapor, no pressurized tanks and no exotic fluids. That simplicity is exactly why we built our business on it.

How GRC immersion systems work

Every GRC system is built from a few proven pieces that work together:

ICEraQ® immersion racks. Our flagship rack-based system. Servers slide vertically into a tank filled with coolant. The ICEraQ Series 10 includes a built-in coolant distribution unit (CDU) and supports up to 200 kW with warm water, and up to 368 kW with chilled water (Data Center Frontier). Units sit end-to-end to save floor space.

ElectroSafe® coolants. Our single-phase fluids are non-toxic, long-lasting and fully recyclable, and comply with regulatory and building codes.

The CDU and heat exchanger. Pumps circulate warm coolant to a heat exchanger, which hands the heat to a facility water loop and returns cooled fluid to the rack.

ICEtank® modular data centers. For sites without a traditional building, ICEtank packages our immersion technology into a containerized, ready-to-deploy data center.

Systems Manager. Monitoring software that tracks temperatures, flow and system health so operators can manage immersion remotely.



Because the coolant does the work, servers run without fans. That means no chillers, no CRAC units and no air handlers to buy, power or maintain.

The benefits of GRC immersion cooling

Up to 90% less cooling energy. Single-phase immersion cuts cooling energy by as much as 90% compared with air, and is far more efficient than cold plates.

PUE as low as 1.03. The ICEraQ Series 10 is designed to deliver a PUE below 1.03. Typical air-cooled sites sit between 1.5 and 2.0.

Extreme density in a small footprint. Series 10 cools about 2,200 watts per square foot with warm water, four times our previous ICEraQ generation. More compute fits in less space.

Lower capital costs. Eliminating chillers, raised floors and air handlers simplifies the build and shortens deployment time.

Better hardware reliability. Submerged servers are protected from dust, humidity and airborne contaminants, and run at stable temperatures with no fans to fail.

A smaller carbon footprint. Less energy and little to no water consumption make immersion one of the most sustainable cooling choices available.

Real-world proof. At the Texas Advanced Computing Center (TACC), our ICEraQ Series 10 Quad cools the Lonestar6 supercomputer with a PUE near 1.1, cutting the facility's carbon footprint by up to 40% ( TACC has partnered with GRC since 2009.

Where GRC systems make the biggest impact

AI and HPC. GPU clusters generate more heat than air can handle. In March 2026 we expanded our collaboration with UNICOM Engineering to deliver turnkey, immersion-cooled AI solutions that are fully validated and production-ready.

Research and supercomputing. From TACC's Frontera and Lonestar6 to facilities supporting CERN's Large Hadron Collider data processing, GRC cools some of the world's most demanding workloads.

Cloud, colocation and enterprise. Immersion lets operators add high-density capacity inside existing power and space limits.

Edge computing. Compact, self-contained ICEraQ and ICEtank units run where there's no room for traditional cooling infrastructure.

Government and defense. Sealed, rugged and quiet systems suit secure and remote sites.

Blockchain. Our HashRaQ® line is purpose-built for the extreme heat loads of crypto mining.

Getting started with GRC

Switching to immersion is easier than most operators expect. We work alongside leading server makers, including Dell and GIGABYTE, to supply immersion-ready IT. Our ElectroSafe Fluid Partner Program, which includes Castrol, keeps advancing coolant performance.

A typical path looks like this:

Assess. We review your workloads, rack densities and facility to size the right solution.

Pilot. Test immersion with your own hardware, at your site or ours, before you commit.

Deploy. Install ICEraQ racks or an ICEtank modular data center, and scale up as demand grows.

Optimize. Use Systems Manager to monitor performance and keep efficiency high.



The heat isn't going away. Chips will keep getting hotter, and air cooling has already hit its limits. Single-phase immersion cooling gives you the density, efficiency and sustainability to stay ahead.

Ready to future-proof your data center? Talk to GRC, The Immersion Cooling Authority®(, and find out what immersion can do for you.