MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 28, 2026 4:35 am - InfosecTrain Hosts Free Masterclass on From Policy to Proof: Practical GRC Implementation

InfosecTrain Hosts Free Masterclass on From Policy to Proof: Practical GRC Implementation

Speaker

RAHUL KOKCHA

25+ Years of Experience

vCISO | CISSP | CIPM | CISM | ISO 27701 | CMGR | MCMI | MIET | MBCS | CITP | ISO 27001

What

InfosecTrain, a leading cybersecurity training provider, is hosting a free masterclass on From Policy to Proof: Practical GRC Implementation. This masterclass will focus on how governance, risk, and compliance function inside a real organization and who owns each part. The session will cover the translation of policies into standards, procedures, controls, responsibilities, and measurable evidence, alongside the identification, assessment, prioritization, and treatment of cybersecurity, third-party, cloud, and AI risks. It will address how ISO 27001, NIST, CIS, and other frameworks convert into practical controls, how auditors test those controls, and how AI governance is handled. It closes with a live GRC clinic and Q&A.

When

24 Nov (Tue)

08:00 – 09:00 PM (IST)

Why Attend

A policy that cannot be evidenced is a statement of intent. The distance between the two is where most GRC programs sit, and it closes only when someone has mapped each requirement to a control, assigned an owner, and determined what artefact demonstrates the control operated. That work is unglamorous and rarely documented end to end, which is why the same organizations duplicate controls across overlapping frameworks and discover the gaps during an audit rather than before one. AI has now entered the same scope, bringing inventory, classification, and oversight obligations that most programs were not designed to carry. This session is for GRC practitioners, risk and compliance leads, internal auditors, and security managers responsible for making that chain hold.

Participants will earn a CPE certificate, get direct insights and guidance from industry experts, and gain the latest knowledge and practical strategies to help them navigate and advance in the cybersecurity field.

Agenda

. GRC Beyond Theory - How It Actually Works

. From Policy to Control - Turning Governance into Action

. Risk Management in Practice - From Risk Identification to Treatment

. Controls & Frameworks - Stop Treating Compliance as a Checklist

. Think Like an Auditor - From Requirement to Evidence

. AI Is Now a GRC Problem - Governing the New Risk

. Putting It All Together - The GRC Implementation Lifecycle

. Live GRC Clinic & Q&A

Registration Link



Course Link



About InfosecTrain

InfosecTrain is a recognized leader in cybersecurity training, focused on enhancing awareness and expertise in data protection, cybersecurity, and compliance. Through expert-led sessions and informative events, InfosecTrain equips professionals and organizations to protect sensitive information and effectively navigate the constantly evolving cybersecurity landscape. With extensive industry knowledge, they are positioned as frontrunners in cybersecurity training and consulting. Additionally, they offer continuous post-training support for future reference, fostering ongoing learning.

To know more about training programs offered by InfosecTrain:

Please write back to [email protected] or call at IND: 1800-843-7890 (Toll-Free) / US: +1 657-221-1127 / UAE: +971 569-908-131