Chetu Makes Top 100 In The 2026 Outsourcing Impact Review For Corporate Social Responsibility

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 28, 2026 4:55 am - List Recognizes Chetu's Support for Feeding Indian Schoolchildren, Winter Gear Drives, and Underserved Students

Chetu, a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions, has made the Top 100 in the 2026 Outsourcing Impact Review, an annual assessment published by Outsource Accelerator that recognizes companies for their social and environmental initiatives.

Chetu 2026 Top 100 in Outsourcing Impact Review

Through the Chetu Foundation, Chetu was recognized for its support of Akshaya Patra, donating $360,000 over the past two years and purchasing 11 electric delivery vehicles. The Impact Review also cited Chetu's tree-planting and winter gear drives, and its support for students at the SDBVM School in Noida, India. Chetu had four verified activities across three impact areas and two countries. Each one is checked against a live public source, not self-reported.

“It is a great honor to be recognized among the Top 100 companies in Outsource Accelerator's 2026 Impact Review,” said Atal Bansal, Founder and CEO of Chetu.“We believe in giving back to our communities and helping a new generation of people live better lives.”

Shaili Bansal, Executive Director of the Chetu Foundation, said companies should use their success to help others.

“The Chetu Foundation emphasizes education initiatives, disaster relief campaigns, humanitarian assistance, and health projects,” she said.“We support Chetu's team members in the annual toy and food drives in the U.S., as well as winter gear distribution and tree planting in Noida, where Chetu has two campuses.”

Founded in 2018, the Foundation has also supported relief efforts following Hurricanes Harvey and Ian, the Kerala floods in India, and other natural disasters worldwide.

For more information about the Chetu Foundation or Chetu, please visit chetufoundation and, respectively.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Inc. 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients' needs. Chetu's Track2AITM framework helps organizations move from AI assessment to deployment through eight strategic steps. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, with 10 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Chetu works with clients around the world. For more information, visit Chetu-AI & Digital Transformation Solutions.

About Chetu Foundation:

The Chetu Foundation, founded in 2018, is the nonprofit arm of Chetu, a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions. The Foundation helps Chetu's team members' target four main areas: helping children, making life better for people, giving back to the communities, and creating lasting change. For more information, visit chetufoundation.

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