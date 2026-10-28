Sangaree Animal Hospital At Cane Bay Offers Comprehensive Pet Dental Care In Summerville, SC

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 28, 2026 5:37 am - The AAHA-accredited veterinary hospital is helping pet owners in Summerville and surrounding communities protect their pets' long-term health through professional dental examinations and cleanings.

Sangaree Animal Hospital at Cane Bay, a trusted full-service veterinary hospital located in Summerville, SC, is bringing focused attention to one of the most overlooked aspects of animal wellness: oral health. The hospital's dedicated pet dental care services are designed to identify, treat, and prevent dental disease before it progresses into a serious and costly health concern for pets and their families.

Dental disease is one of the most common yet underdiagnosed conditions in companion animals, affecting roughly one in three pets. Unlike humans, animals have a powerful instinct to conceal pain and discomfort, which means dental problems can advance significantly before a pet owner notices any outward signs of illness. Changes in appetite, decreased energy, unexplained shifts in mood, and reluctance to be touched near the face or mouth are all potential indicators that something is wrong in a pet's mouth. Because these symptoms are so easy to attribute to other causes, professional dental evaluations play a critical role in catching problems early.

At Sangaree Animal Hospital at Cane Bay, the dental care program encompasses two primary services: thorough dental examinations and professional dental cleanings. During a dental examination, the veterinary team conducts a detailed assessment of each patient's oral cavity, actively looking for warning signs that include red or swollen gums, bleeding, abscesses, loose or discolored teeth, buildup along the gumline, persistent bad breath, excessive drooling, and any changes in appetite or weight. Because pets spend the majority of their time away from the clinic, the team works closely with pet owners to identify behavioral changes at home that may point to underlying dental concerns reinforcing that at-home care and owner awareness are foundational components of a pet's oral health plan.

When intervention is needed, the hospital provides professional dental cleanings that remove plaque and tartar accumulation, polish teeth surfaces, and restore oral health. In cases where a tooth has deteriorated beyond recovery, extraction may be recommended to eliminate infection and relieve pain. Every step of the process is conducted with the same compassionate, individualized approach that has earned the hospital consistent recognition from the Summerville community.

Dr. Haley Webster, DVM, Medical Director and Co-Owner of Sangaree Animal Hospital at Cane Bay, emphasizes that oral health is inseparable from overall pet wellness.“Pets rely on their mouths for far more than just eating, and dental disease can significantly diminish their quality of life without owners even realizing it,” said Dr. Webster, who earned her DVM from the University of Georgia and her Bachelor of Science from Clemson University.“Our goal is to give pet owners the knowledge and the professional support they need to keep their pets comfortable, healthy, and thriving at every stage of life.”

Dr. Webster joined Sangaree Animal Hospital at Cane Bay in 2018 and became Co-Owner and Medical Director of both hospital locations in 2020. With professional interests in surgery and pain management, and a career in veterinary medicine that began at age sixteen, Dr. Webster brings both technical depth and genuine dedication to every patient she treats. Her commitment to building lasting relationships with pet owners and to protecting the bond between pets and the people who love them - reflects the broader philosophy at the heart of Sangaree Animal Hospital at Cane Bay.

The hospital holds AAHA accreditation, a distinction earned by fewer than 15% of veterinary practices in the United States, and has received multiple Best of Summerville Awards recognitions that reflect the clinic's sustained commitment to high-quality, compassionate animal care. Alongside dental services, the hospital offers a comprehensive range of veterinary care including preventative care, diagnostic care, surgical care, referral specialist services, puppy and kitten care, senior pet care, cold laser therapy, urgent pet care, and emergency services.

About Us

Sangaree Animal Hospital at Cane Bay is an AAHA-accredited, full-service veterinary hospital located at 1724 State Rd, Suite 5D, Summerville, SC 29486. We proudly serve pet parents in Summerville, Moncks Corner, Goose Creek, Ladson, Ridgeville, and the surrounding area. Pet owners in the Summerville area are encouraged to schedule a dental examination and take a proactive step toward protecting their pet's long-term health. For more information about pet dental services or schedule an appointment at Sangaree Animal Hospital at Cane Bay, visit or call (843) 482-0865.