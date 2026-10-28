SPTS Pebble Beach Raffle Drawing Set For Oct. 29, Proceeds Help Families Learn Warning Signs Of Suicide

MENAFN - GetNews)"“Behind every raffle ticket is an opportunity to make a difference in the life of a young person,” said Joe Gratzel, Associate Director of the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide.“Suicide prevention starts with awareness, education, and the courage to have difficult conversations. The funds raised through this raffle allow us to continue equipping parents, educators, and communities with the knowledge and tools to recognize warning signs, offer support, and potentially save a life."The Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide will draw the winner of its Annual Pebble Beach Raffle on Oct. 29, 2026. Proceeds support free and low-cost programs that teach parents, educators and students to recognize the warning signs of suicide.

ADELPHIA, N.J. - October 28, 2026 - The Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide will hold the live-streamed drawing for its Annual Pebble Beach Raffle on Thursday, Oct. 29, with all proceeds supporting the nonprofit's youth suicide prevention work.

The prize is a five-day, four-night trip for four to Pebble Beach, California. The package includes lodging at The Lodge at Pebble Beach; a foursome of golf at Pebble Beach Golf Links, The Links at Spanish Bay and Spyglass Hill; a $500 resort credit; a $2,000 airline voucher; and a $500 car rental voucher.

Tickets cost $100, and only 400 will be sold. The winner does not need to be present, and the trip must be completed by Oct. 31, 2027.

Funds raised help SPTS provide training and resources that teach adults and young people to spot the warning signs of suicide and respond. The organization's FACTS guide groups those signs into five areas:



Feelings, such as hopelessness or feeling like a burden

Actions, such as risky behavior or overwhelming distress

Changes, such as withdrawing from friends or changes in sleep

Talk or threats about suicide Situations involving loss, humiliation or disciplinary action

SPTS encourages anyone who notices these signs to express concern, ask directly about suicide and connect the person with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

“Behind every raffle ticket is an opportunity to make a difference in the life of a young person,” said Joe Gratzel, Associate Director of the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide.“Suicide prevention starts with awareness, education, and the courage to have difficult conversations. The funds raised through this raffle allow us to continue equipping parents, educators, and communities with the knowledge and tools to recognize warning signs, offer support, and potentially save a life. We're incredibly grateful to everyone who participates and helps us ensure that no young person has to face their struggles alone.”

SPTS programs include SPTS University, a self-paced online course for educators that costs $5, and Not My Kid, a free online learning experience for parents. The group also offers a Mental Health Crisis Toolkit for families.

Raffle tickets are available at .

About SPTS

The Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 2005 by two New Jersey fathers who each lost a teenage child to suicide. SPTS works to increase awareness, save lives and reduce stigma through training programs and mental health resources for students, parents, school staff and community members.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988. Can you add in the online parent and caregiver toolkit available for free at sptstoolkit.