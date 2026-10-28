Digital Health Market Report Projects 23.4% CAGR From 2026 To 2033 Grand View Research

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 28, 2026 - Global digital health market growth reflects expanding telehealth adoption, software deployment, and demand for technology-enabled patient care. The global digital health market is projected to expand from USD 420.2 billion in 2026 to USD 1,830.4 billion by 2033, according to Grand View Research. The market was valued at USD 347.4 billion in 2025 and is forecast to register a CAGR of 23.4% during 2026–2033. This outlook reflects the expanding role of technology in healthcare delivery, patient engagement, remote monitoring, and the management of health information.

Key Highlights



The global digital health market was valued at USD 347.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1,830.4 billion by 2033.

The market is estimated to reach USD 420.2 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4% from 2026 to 2033.

North America accounted for the largest regional revenue share of 37.1% in 2025.

The software component held a revenue share of 45.7% in 2025, leading the market by component.

Tele healthcare represented the largest technology segment, accounting for 44.7% of market revenue in 2025.

The diabetes application segment captured more than 25% of the market in 2025. The patient end-use segment accounted for more than 35.0% of market revenue in 2025.

Digital health encompasses technology-enabled services and solutions that support healthcare delivery and management. Key areas covered in the Grand View Research analysis include healthcare analytics, mobile health (mHealth), tele healthcare, hardware, software, services, applications, and end-use categories. The market also includes solutions that connect patients and healthcare providers through digital platforms and support access to healthcare beyond traditional clinical settings.

Software and Telehealth Lead Market Segments

Software accounted for 45.7% of digital health market revenue in 2025, making it the leading component, according to Grand View Research. Software solutions support healthcare facilities, providers, patients, and insurance payers in managing information and workflows. Electronic medical records, electronic health records, and related digital platforms form part of this technology landscape. Demand for installation, training, maintenance, and implementation services also contributes to the broader market.

Telehealth held a revenue share of 44.7% in 2025, representing the largest technology segment. Grand View Research identifies improvements in internet connectivity, smartphone penetration, and technology readiness among the factors supporting adoption. Healthcare provider shortages, rising medical expenses, and the availability of telehealth applications also contribute to demand. These solutions enable remote consultations and communication between patients and healthcare professionals.

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Diabetes and Patient-Centered Care Support Adoption

The diabetes application segment accounted for more than 25% of digital health market revenue in 2025. Digital tools such as glucose-monitoring applications, wearable devices, and remote patient-monitoring systems can help individuals track health information and support ongoing disease management. These technologies also allow healthcare professionals to review patient data and make informed care decisions.

Patients represented the largest end-use segment, with a market share exceeding 35.0% in 2025. The segment reflects the role of digital tools in supporting patient engagement, self-management, and access to health information. Mobile applications and telehealth platforms provide ways for individuals to monitor health indicators and access consultations remotely. Grand View Research expects the patient segment to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Regional Opportunities in Digital Healthcare

North America dominated the global digital health market in 2025, accounting for 37.1% of revenue. According to Grand View Research, the region benefits from healthcare IT expenditure, technological advancements, government initiatives, startup activity, and adoption of digital solutions. The United States held the largest country-level market share in 2025.

Asia Pacific is expected to record the fastest regional growth during 2026–2033. Grand View Research identifies the adoption of eHealth platforms, rising healthcare expenditure, and increased use of electronic medical records and electronic health records as important regional factors. National health-record programs and data-sharing infrastructure in countries across the region also support digital healthcare development.

Market Outlook

The digital health market is positioned for continued expansion through 2033, with software, tele healthcare, diabetes management, and patient-focused solutions representing important market segments. Regional developments indicate opportunities across established markets and economies expanding their digital healthcare infrastructure. The projected market value of USD 1,830.4 billion by 2033 and CAGR of 23.4% for 2026–2033 provide the central quantitative outlook reported by Grand View Research.

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About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.