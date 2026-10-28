HOZO Design Marks Halloween 2026 With Seasonal Event For Modelers And DIY Makers

MENAFN - GetNews) The 2026 Halloween Sale features up to 29% off precision tool bundles.

Hong Kong, China - October 28, 2026 - HOZOhas launched its ongoing Halloween promotional event, offering significant markdowns across its entire ecosystem of precision hardware. The sale applies a baseline sitewide discount of 10% at hozodesign, alongside specialized, high-percentage reductions on premium combos and bundled equipment packages for modelers and DIY practitioners.

The primary highlight of the Halloween promotion is the accelerated savings structure applied to dual-combo purchases. Customers who bundle two of HOZO's flagship tool systems receive the highest discount tiers of the season. The largest available reduction is the NeoBlade Premium and NeoRuler Premium bundle, discounted at 29%, which lowers the combined cost from $587 to $416.77.

Additional dual-product bundles offer similar maximum-value savings:



NeoSander Premium Combo + NeoBlade Premium Combo: Discounted by 28%, reducing the original price of $507 to $365.04. NeoSander Premium + NeoBlade Creator: Discounted by 26%, bringing the standard $387 price down to $286.38.

For customers seeking to upgrade their workspaces with standalone systems, HOZO has applied 20% to 25% discounts across individual premium kits. The NeoBlade Premium Combo is available at a 25% reduction for $253.50 (originally $338), while the NeoBlade Creator Combo is marked down 25% to $163.50 (originally $218). The NeoSander Premium Combo is offered at a 20% discount, pricing the kit at $135.20 (reduced from $169).

The seasonal event also covers HOZO's advanced measuring and leveling hardware. The M-Cube 02 Laser Level Premium Combo features a 25% discount, bringing the cost from $309 to $231.75. Additionally, the complete M-Cube Pro Kit is available at 24% off, lowering the standard $395 price to $300.20.

All Halloween event pricing remains active until November 2, 2026. By lowering the entry barrier to its specialized hardware lines, HOZO continues to support its core mission of providing "Tools for Evolved Maker."

About HOZO

HOZO is an innovation-driven hardware brand dedicated to engineering high-precision instruments under its foundational philosophy,“Tools for Evolved Maker.” Founded with a mission to bridge advanced industrial capabilities and intuitive creative design, HOZO develops thoughtfully engineered equipment across digital measurement, cutting, and detailing.