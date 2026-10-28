Diffinery Launches Open-Source Github Alternative Built For AI Coding Agents, Running Entirely On Cloudflare

MENAFN - GetNews)Diffinery Foundation has announced the launch of Diffinery, a dedicated code hosting and continuous integration platform engineered to run entirely on Cloudflare's global network. Designed to support both human software engineers and autonomous AI coding agents, the new platform targets persistent continuous integration outages by replacing centralized runner systems with high-speed, distributed infrastructure.

The entire Diffinery infrastructure runs natively on the Cloudflare network. This architectural choice targets a major industry problem.

Software development teams frequently lose hours of productivity to continuous integration outages. Engineers sit idle when platform runners go down. Work stops completely while teams wait for standard CI services to return online.

Diffinery solves this reliability crisis. The Cloudflare backbone ensures high availability. It prevents the widespread downtime associated with centralized server architectures.

The platform offers a comprehensive alternative to standard Git hosting. It manages repositories, pull requests, and software releases. Users can clone, fetch, and push code over HTTPS with Git Large File Storage support.

Diffinery protects project security by default. The system refuses any code push that leaks a credential. Users access the platform via passkeys instead of vulnerable passwords. The platform maintains an append-only audit log for all actions.

Migration requires minimal effort. Diffinery reads existing workflow files natively. The system supports the same triggers, matrices, and reusable workflows as traditional platforms.

Engineers do not need to alter their YAML configurations. Standard actions like checkout and cache run exactly as expected. Common actions are built directly into the runner environment.

Performance metrics outpace industry standards. Diffinery provisions default Linux runners with 4 vCPUs and 12 GiB of memory for private repositories. This doubles the standard compute resources provided by competitors.

Runner speed accelerates the development cycle. Jobs start in three to five seconds. Caches restore in parallel and extract during the download phase.

Diffinery also pioneers a secure environment for AI agents. The platform recognizes that AI tools now write significant amounts of code.

Systems like Claude Code and Codex operate as distinct users. Diffinery assigns these agents their own dedicated accounts and authentication tokens. A human owner manages every agent account.

Strict guardrails contain AI behavior. Agents cannot push code directly to protected branches. The server enforces a mandatory human approval step for every agent pull request.

The platform prioritizes security during CI runs. The system denies repository secrets to any code written by an AI agent.

Agents connect directly to the platform. Diffinery features a built-in Model Context Protocol server. The platform provides safe sandboxes for agents to build and test code.

Organizations can transfer their operations quickly. A specialized importer tool handles the transition. It copies repositories, pull requests, and branch protection rules directly to the new server.

Diffinery currently limits registration to an invite-only early access phase. The development team continues to onboard new organizations gradually. Interested teams can request an invitation and read the official documentation at.

Inquiries can be sent to...

About Diffinery Foundation

Diffinery Foundation builds open-source infrastructure for the modern software development era. The organization creates tools that integrate human engineering with artificial intelligence securely.