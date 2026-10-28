A Leading Vietnam Software Development Outsourcing Company, 724SOFTWARE, Advances 724Edu's AI Solution And Grows Mobile App Development For European Companies

MENAFN - GetNews) 724Edu partners with Hong Kong EdTech company NovaLearn to scale curriculum-grounded AI tools across classrooms, as parent company 724SOFTWARE applies the same engineering standards to mobile app development for European companies and web application development across Fintech, healthcare, and enterprise software.

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam - October 28, 2026 - 724SOFTWARE, a Vietnam-based technology company whose services include mobile app development for European companies alongside custom software development and managed IT services for startups, SaaS companies, and enterprises across more than 10 countries, announced that its dedicated EdTech arm, 724Edu, held an official Partner Signing Ceremony with NovaLearn for the development of its AI Solution. The ceremony took place last Friday and formalizes a strategic agreement that positions 724Edu as a primary technology provider for AI-driven learning tools backed by NovaLearn's deep educational experience in Hong Kong. 724SOFTWARE employs more than 200 professionals, 58% of them senior-level engineers, across its Fintech, digital healthcare, edtech, and enterprise ERP work.

Vietnam's education sector is moving into a new phase of digital transformation under national guidelines including Resolutions 80-NQ/TW and 30/NQ-CP, which call for modernized, interactive learning tools to replace static paper textbooks that cannot update dynamically or provide direct feedback. To address that gap, 724Edu worked with state media conglomerates and national educational publishing authorities to host 100 percent of standardized textbook content on a unified digital framework. The company's AI Solution operates on top of that verified database as a secure AI SDK, a plug-and-play middleware layer connecting official learning materials to classroom tools such as automated grading, personalized assignment feedback, and curriculum-aligned lesson planning, with every response citing the exact page, chapter, and lesson it draws from.

"We built AI Solution not as an isolated tool, but as underlying infrastructure connecting the entire educational ecosystem," said Garrus Nguyen, Representative at 724Edu. "Working alongside partners like NovaLearn allows us to drive the widespread adoption of reliable, curriculum-aligned AI for teachers and students nationwide."

Building on a successfully completed national-scale Proof of Concept (PoC) in Vietnam, 724Edu's AI Solution has already logged pre-launch registrations from more than 16,300 local teachers. This strong domestic traction is complemented by NovaLearn's deep educational experience and active operational insights in Hong Kong primary schools. The system is engineered to strict technical discipline, including compliance with SCORM, xAPI, and LTI standards that govern how learning tools integrate with existing school management systems. The public rollout of AI Solution's user-facing features is scheduled for November 2026.

"What makes this partnership work is that NovaLearn's frontline educational insights and 724Edu's architecture solve different halves of the same problem," said Nguyen Manh Hung, CEO of 724Edu. "Schools get a system that already speaks the languages their learning platforms require, instead of another chatbot layered on top."

The same engineering discipline behind AI Mentor underpins 724SOFTWARE's broader application development practice, which the company leads with mobile app development for European companies and web application development for teams across the Netherlands and Finland. The company builds dedicated teams and embedded staff augmentation of one to 50-plus pre-vetted engineers within two to four weeks, and is a selected Anthropic partner training its engineers to use Claude Code in delivery work. Prior mobile delivery work includes a React Native fan-engagement app for the South Korean market that logged more than 500,000 downloads.

About 724SOFTWARE

724SOFTWARE is a Vietnam-based technology company providing engineering services, custom software development, dedicated teams, and offshore development centers for startups, SaaS companies, and enterprises, with more than 200 professionals and delivery experience across 10 or more countries. The company leads with mobile app development for European companies and web application development for teams in the Netherlands and Finland, supported by alignment with ISO 9001 and ISO 27001:2022 standards and status as a selected Anthropic partner training its engineers in Claude Code. 724Edu operates as 724SOFTWARE's dedicated EdTech division, building learning infrastructure powered by generative AI for schools across the Asia-Pacific region.