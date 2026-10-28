Medical Technology Entrepreneur Alex Lukianov Launches Official Website

MENAFN - GetNews)"Alex Lukianov launches his new website alexlukianov"AlexLukianov brings together his career in orthopedic and spine surgery technology, his work preserving Orthodox sacred music, and his leadership at Resurrection Orthodox Cathedral

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - October 28, 2026 - Alex Lukianov, the founder and former chairman and CEO of NuVasive who now chairs spine technology company DuraStat, has launched AlexLukianov, a new website that tells the full story of his work in medical devices, sacred music, Grammy nominated choirs, Broadway shows, competitive racing and Orthodox community life.

The site gives visitors one place to learn about Lukianov's 35+ years of executive experience in the medical device industry, his role in co-founding the Patriarch Tikhon Russian-American Music Institute (PaTRAM), and his leadership as president of Resurrection Orthodox Cathedral in Deerfield Beach, a role he has held since 2020.

What Visitors Will Find

AlexLukianov is organized around the main threads of Lukianov's life and work, including:



His medical technology career, from his early work in operating room materials management and purchasing at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, New Jersey; and managing a Stryker-Meadox ACL prosthesis joint venture; to introducing Ilizarov limb-lengthening technology to the global market at Smith & Nephew; leading Medtronic Sofamor Danek in the US to #1 market share; and leading NuVasive from 1999 as a start-up through its 2004 IPO and growth into a company that reported nearly $1 Billion in 2016 revenue.

His spine technology ventures, including co-founding Fusion Robotics, which merged with Integrity Implants in 2021 to form Accelus, where he served as co-founder and chairman until its acquisition by HIG Capital / Highridge Medical in July 2025; and co-founding Tissue Differentiation Intelligence (TDi), where he served as chairman and CEO in 2020 before being acquired. Today, he serves as executive chairman of DuraStat, whose DuraStat and TissueStat products are distributed through an exclusive agreement with Medtronic Cranial & Spinal Technologies, and as senior strategy advisor to the CEO of ATEC Spine.

His sacred music work, including PaTRAM's educational programs for singers and choir directors and its two Grammy-nominated recordings for Best Choral Performance.

His community leadership as president of Resurrection Orthodox Cathedral since 2020, where he is helping guide the parish's organizational development and the capital campaign to complete a magnificent Cathedral and Cultural and Music Center.

His passion for fast cars and racing; driving throughout US race tracks and the Nurburgring in Germany for the past 20 years. His family story, a Christian Orthodox household, to the example of his father, Protopresbyter Valery Lukianov, a civil engineer and priest who engineered and built St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral in Howell, New Jersey. It also covers his Navy service as a hospital corpsman during the Vietnam War evacuation and his partnership with his wife, Katherine, known as Katya, whom he met at age 13 at a Russian-American summer camp in upstate New York.

"For most of my career, people knew me through the companies I helped build," Lukianov said. "But the work I care about just as much happens outside the office, in our parish, in the choir loft and with the singers and directors who work with PaTRAM. This site puts all of it in one place."

Lukianov said the website will also share updates on the Resurrection Orthodox Cathedral building project, where benefactors have already donated nearly $5 million to the $10 million capital campaign. The Cathedral's Cultural and Music Center will host Sunday school, children's programs, concerts, culinary and cultural events; and the completed Cathedral complex is planned as a future home for PaTRAM's activities.

About Alex Lukianov

Alexis V.“Alex” Lukianov is a medical technology entrepreneur and executive whose career has centered on orthopedic and spinal surgery, with more than 35 years of executive experience. Born in New York City, he served in the U.S. Navy, and attended Rutgers University-New Brunswick. He founded NuVasive and served as its CEO from 1999 to 2015 and as its chairman and CEO beginning in 2004. He was chairman of Accelus and has held leadership roles at Tissue Differentiation Intelligence and is chair at DuraStat. His board service has included Orthofix, Volcano Corp., BIOCOM and the Medical Device Manufacturers Association, Systems Oncology, On Point Technologies, Back Care Group, Holy Trinity Seminary and St. Photios Seminary. He has received multiple achievement awards in entrepreneurship and leadership. In 2013, he co-founded the Patriarch Tikhon Russian-American Music Institute, where he serves as board chairman. He has served as president of Resurrection Orthodox Cathedral in Deerfield Beach, Florida, since 2020. He and his wife, Katherine, known as Katya, have four children. Learn more at AlexLukianov.