Burnett Law Office Explains What To Know About Slip-And-Fall Injury Claims In Mesa, Gilbert, And Queen Creek

MESA, AZ - October 28, 2026 - Burnett Law Office is helping residents throughout Mesa, Gilbert, Queen Creek, and surrounding East Valley communities understand their legal rights following slip-and-fall accidents.

These incidents can occur in grocery stores, restaurants, shopping centers, apartment complexes, parking lots, and other properties where unsafe conditions may create a risk of injury.

Although slip-and-fall accidents may initially seem minor, they can result in serious injuries, including fractures, head injuries, back injuries, and soft tissue damage. Depending on the severity of the incident, injured individuals may face medical expenses, missed work, ongoing rehabilitation, and other challenges that affect their daily lives.

Burnett Law Office emphasizes that understanding Arizona premises liability laws, documenting hazardous conditions, and seeking appropriate medical attention can be important steps for individuals considering a personal injury claim. Knowing how these cases are evaluated can help accident victims make informed decisions about their legal options.

Understanding Slip-and-Fall Accidents and Premises Liability

Slip-and-fall accidents generally fall under an area of personal injury law known as premises liability. These cases involve injuries that occur on another person's or business's property, often because of an allegedly dangerous condition.

Common hazards that may contribute to slip-and-fall accidents include wet floors, uneven walking surfaces, loose carpeting, damaged sidewalks, poor lighting, and debris in walkways.

In Mesa, Gilbert, Queen Creek, and other East Valley communities, these incidents can occur at commercial properties, residential complexes, and public spaces.

Arizona premises liability law generally considers the relationship between the injured person and the property owner or occupier when determining the duty of care owed. For example, businesses ordinarily have a responsibility to exercise reasonable care toward customers lawfully visiting their premises.

However, a property owner is not automatically responsible for every injury that occurs on the property. Establishing a negligence claim typically requires showing that a duty of care existed, that the duty was breached, and that the breach caused compensable injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the accident, including the nature of the hazard and whether the responsible party knew or reasonably should have known about it, can significantly influence a claim.

Common Hazards That Can Lead to Slip-and-Fall Injuries

Burnett Law Office highlights several property conditions that may contribute to slip-and-fall accidents:



Wet or Slippery Floors: Spilled liquids, recently cleaned surfaces, and water tracked into buildings can create slipping hazards, particularly when appropriate precautions are not taken.

Uneven Sidewalks and Walkways: Cracked pavement, raised concrete, and deteriorating walking surfaces may create tripping risks.

Poor Lighting: Inadequate lighting in stairwells, parking areas, and walkways can make hazards more difficult to identify.

Loose Flooring Materials: Torn carpeting, unsecured mats, and damaged flooring can contribute to falls.

Cluttered Walkways: Merchandise, boxes, electrical cords, and other obstacles may interfere with safe movement through a property.

Unsafe Stairways: Broken steps, loose handrails, and other stairway defects can create dangerous conditions. Unaddressed Maintenance Problems: Property conditions that remain unrepaired despite reasonable opportunities to correct them may contribute to preventable accidents.

Not every hazardous condition establishes legal liability. Whether an injured individual has a valid claim depends on the available evidence, the applicable legal duties, and the circumstances of the incident.

Important Steps to Take After a Slip-and-Fall Accident

The actions taken following a slip-and-fall accident may affect both an individual's recovery and the availability of evidence supporting a potential personal injury claim.

Burnett Law Office encourages injured individuals to consider the following steps:



Seek Medical Attention: Some injuries, including head injuries and certain soft tissue injuries, may not be immediately apparent. Medical evaluation can help identify injuries and establish appropriate treatment.

Report the Incident: Notify the property owner, manager, or responsible employee when possible. Request that the incident be documented and retain any available report information.

Photograph the Hazard: If it is safe to do so, take photographs of the condition that caused the fall, including wet surfaces, damaged flooring, inadequate lighting, or nearby warning signs.

Gather Witness Information: Obtain contact information from individuals who observed the accident or the hazardous condition.

Preserve Relevant Items: Clothing and footwear worn during the incident may become relevant if the circumstances of the fall are disputed.

Maintain Medical and Expense Records: Keep documentation of medical appointments, treatment costs, prescriptions, missed work, and other accident-related expenses.

Avoid Making Assumptions About Fault: Liability may involve several factors, and determining responsibility often requires reviewing the evidence. Consider Consulting a Personal Injury Attorney: Legal guidance can help clarify applicable Arizona laws, filing deadlines, and potential options for pursuing compensation.

Preserving evidence can be particularly important because dangerous conditions may be cleaned, repaired, or otherwise changed shortly after an incident.

How Property Owner Responsibility Is Evaluated

One of the central questions in a slip-and-fall claim is whether a property owner, business, or other responsible party failed to exercise the level of care required under Arizona law.

For example, a business may have a duty to take reasonable measures to identify and address certain dangerous conditions that could harm customers. Whether that duty was breached depends on the specific circumstances.

An investigation may consider how long a hazardous condition existed, whether employees or property managers were aware of it, whether reasonable inspections occurred, and whether appropriate warnings or corrective measures were provided.

In some cases, responsibility may be disputed because the property owner argues that the condition was open and obvious or that the injured person failed to exercise reasonable care.

Arizona generally follows a pure comparative negligence system in ordinary negligence cases. This means an injured person's compensation may be reduced according to their percentage of responsibility for the accident, rather than automatically eliminated because they share some fault. Certain exceptions may apply.

Determining liability requires examining the specific facts of the incident rather than assuming that a fall on another person's property automatically creates a valid claim.

Understanding Potential Compensation for Slip-and-Fall Injuries

Slip-and-fall accidents can result in medical and financial consequences that continue long after the initial incident.

Depending on the circumstances, an injured individual who establishes a valid personal injury claim may be able to seek compensation for several categories of damages.

These may include medical expenses associated with emergency care, diagnostic testing, rehabilitation, and ongoing treatment. Individuals who miss work because of their injuries may also seek compensation for qualifying lost income.

More serious injuries may affect future earning capacity or require long-term medical care. In appropriate cases, damages may also include compensation for physical pain, emotional distress, and other recognized losses.

The amount of compensation available depends on factors such as the severity of the injuries, the evidence establishing negligence, the extent of documented losses, and any applicable allocation of fault.

Burnett Law Office encourages accident victims to maintain detailed records of their medical treatment, expenses, and recovery process to help document the impact of their injuries.

Why Timely Legal Guidance Matters

Slip-and-fall cases often involve evidence that may become more difficult to obtain over time. Surveillance recordings may be overwritten, witnesses may become harder to locate, and property conditions may change following repairs or routine maintenance.

Arizona generally provides a two-year statute of limitations for many personal injury lawsuits. However, different requirements may apply depending on the circumstances, particularly when a claim involves a public entity or public employee.

For example, certain claims against Arizona public entities require a notice of claim within 180 days after the claim accrues, and applicable lawsuits may be subject to a one-year filing deadline.

Because these requirements can vary, injured individuals should seek guidance about deadlines relevant to their specific situations rather than assuming they have two years to take action.

Burnett Law Office encourages residents of Mesa, Gilbert, Queen Creek, Chandler, Tempe, Apache Junction, and surrounding East Valley communities to understand their legal options following an accident involving potentially unsafe property conditions.

Helping East Valley Residents Understand Their Legal Options

Slip-and-fall accidents can create unexpected challenges for injured individuals and their families. Understanding the role of property owner responsibilities, evidence preservation, and Arizona negligence laws can help accident victims navigate the claims process more effectively.

Burnett Law Office emphasizes that each premises liability case requires an individual assessment. The location of the accident, the condition that caused the fall, the actions of the parties involved, and the resulting injuries all influence whether a legal claim may be appropriate.

For more information about slip-and-fall accidents, premises liability claims, or personal injury representation in Mesa and surrounding East Valley communities, individuals can visit burnettlawa or call (480) 347-9116 to learn more about available legal services and consultations.

About Burnett Law Office

Burnett Law Office is a Mesa, Arizona-based law firm serving individuals and families throughout Mesa, Gilbert, Tempe, Chandler, Queen Creek, Apache Junction, and surrounding East Valley communities. The firm provides legal representation in personal injury matters, helping clients understand their rights, evaluate potential claims, and navigate legal issues following accidents and injuries. Burnett Law Office focuses on providing legal guidance and representation tailored to the circumstances of each case.