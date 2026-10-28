UK E-Commerce Market To Reach USD 504.61 Billion By 2031 As Mobile Shopping And Digital Payments Support Growth

MENAFN - GetNews)"UK E-commerce Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the UK E-commerce market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

[Hyderabad, India] - October 28, 2026

UK E-commerce Market Overview

The UK E-commerce market size is estimated at USD 317.33 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 504.61 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.72% during the forecast period. The market is supported by widespread internet usage, established online retail platforms, convenient payment options, and consumer demand for flexible shopping experiences. Online channels allow consumers to compare products, access a broad range of brands, and arrange home delivery or collection. Retailers are investing in digital storefronts, mobile shopping experiences, and fulfilment services to serve customers across the United Kingdom.

The United Kingdom e-commerce industry covers business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) transactions across multiple product categories. Smartphones and other connected devices support online purchasing, while credit and debit cards, digital wallets, and buy now pay later services provide different payment options. Beauty and personal care, fashion and apparel, consumer electronics, food and beverages, and furniture and home products contribute to online retail activity. Retailers are also refining delivery options, product discovery, and customer service to improve the overall purchasing experience and encourage repeat orders.

Key Trends in the UK E-commerce Market

Growing Adoption of Mobile Shopping

Smartphones are an important channel for online shopping across the United Kingdom, allowing consumers to browse products, compare prices, review product information, and complete purchases while on the move. Retailers are improving mobile websites and applications with simplified navigation, convenient checkout processes, and personalised product recommendations. Mobile shopping also supports repeat purchases through saved payment details, order tracking, and account-based shopping experiences. These developments are influencing UK E-commerce market trends as retailers seek to reduce purchasing friction and provide consistent experiences across mobile devices and desktop platforms.

Rising Preference for Digital Payment Options

Digital payment methods remain an important part of the online purchasing experience. Credit and debit cards are widely used, while digital wallets offer convenient payment processes across supported websites and applications. Buy now pay later services provide another option for eligible customers who prefer to divide purchases into instalments. Retailers must balance payment convenience with fraud prevention, transaction security, and clear communication of payment terms. The availability of different payment methods helps businesses serve varied customer preferences and supports the continued development of the UK E-commerce industry.

Expanding Online Product Categories

Online retail participation extends across fashion and apparel, beauty and personal care, consumer electronics, food and beverages, furniture and home products, toys, DIY supplies, and media. Product categories have different purchasing requirements, from frequent grocery orders to considered purchases involving product specifications, delivery arrangements, and returns. Retailers are adapting product pages, customer reviews, search functions, and fulfilment options to meet these needs. A broader online assortment also allows customers to compare brands and prices more easily, creating opportunities for retailers to attract different customer groups through specialised digital shopping experiences.

Boosting Fulfilment and Omnichannel Retail Experiences

Delivery reliability, convenient collection options, and transparent order tracking influence customer satisfaction in online retail. Retailers are improving inventory visibility and coordinating online ordering with physical stores and distribution networks to manage customer expectations. Options such as home delivery and store collection can provide greater flexibility, particularly for customers balancing convenience with delivery costs and timing. These approaches are relevant to UK E-commerce market growth as established retailers and digital-first businesses compete on product availability, service quality, and the convenience of completing purchases through different channels.

UK E-commerce Market Segmentation

The report examines the market across the following segments:



By Business Model: Business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B).

By Device Type (B2C): Smartphone/mobile, desktop and laptop, and other device types.

By Payment Method (B2C): Credit and debit cards, digital wallets, buy now pay later (BNPL), and other payment methods. By Product Category (B2C): Beauty and personal care, consumer electronics, fashion and apparel, food and beverages, furniture and home, toys, DIY and media, and other product categories.

Explore Our Full Library of Technology Media and Telecom Research:

Key Players in the UK E-commerce Industry

Competition in the UK E-commerce market includes major online marketplaces, fashion retailers, and established grocery and general merchandise businesses. Amazon UK Services Ltd. serves customers through an extensive online marketplace offering products across multiple categories. eBay (UK) Ltd. provides a platform for third-party sellers and buyers, supporting new and pre-owned product transactions. Their marketplace models provide consumers with broad product selection and opportunities to compare listings from different sellers.

ASOS plc focuses on online fashion and apparel, serving customers seeking clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products. Tesco plc, through Tesco, offers online grocery shopping and related retail services, while Sainsbury's Argos Ltd. serves customers through digital retail channels covering products across several household and consumer categories. These companies compete through product assortment, pricing, delivery and collection options, website usability, and customer service. Their strategies reflect the importance of matching online shopping experiences with changing consumer expectations across the United Kingdom.

Conclusion

The UK E-commerce market forecast points to continued opportunities for online retailers as consumers use digital channels to purchase products across an expanding range of categories. Mobile shopping, varied payment options, efficient fulfilment, and integrated retail services remain important areas of competition. Retailers that make product discovery straightforward, provide clear delivery information, and offer dependable customer support can strengthen their online customer relationships.

The future performance of the United Kingdom e-commerce industry will depend on retailers' ability to manage customer expectations, maintain secure payment processes, and coordinate online sales with fulfilment operations. Understanding UK E-commerce market share, consumer purchasing preferences, and category-level developments can help businesses identify opportunities and refine their commercial strategies. The report provides market estimates, segmentation analysis, and competitive insights to support informed planning across the sector.

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 150+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.

Its offerings include syndicated industry reports, custom research and advisory, and subscription platforms such as Synapse, Data Center Intelligence, and Robotics Intelligence. Mordor Intelligence is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, a member of ESOMAR and the Market Research Society of India, and a four-time Great Place to Work® honoree. Learn more at mordorintelligence.