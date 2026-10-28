Moneychoice Capital Makes Its Economic Forecasting Data Available To AI Assistants Through Model Context Protocol Server

MENAFN - GetNews)"MoneyChoice Capital's forecasting data, now accessible inside AI assistants through the Model Context Protocol."MoneyChoice Capital has released an MCP (Model Context Protocol) server that delivers its macroeconomic and market forecasts directly into AI assistants. The release lets analysts, researchers and businesses retrieve forecasts on GDP, inflation, interest rates, labor, manufacturing, retail, real estate, commodities, currencies and equities using plain-language requests.

San Francisco, California, United States - October 28, 2026 - MoneyChoice Capital, an economic forecasting firm that has produced macroeconomic and market forecasts since 2015, today announced the availability of the MoneyChoice MCP Server. The server is a connection point that allows AI assistants to retrieve the company's forecasting data directly. It is built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open standard that lets AI applications connect to outside data sources and tools.

With the release, users of MCP-compatible AI assistants can request MoneyChoice forecasts in plain language and receive structured results inside the same conversation. Previously, users had to visit separate dashboards or reports to get this data.

The MoneyChoice MCP Server provides access to forecasts across the following areas:



Gross domestic product (GDP) and overall economic growth

Inflation

Interest rates

Labor markets and employment

Manufacturing activity

Retail sector trends

Real estate markets

Commodities

Currency exchange rates Equity markets, including analysis of individual stocks

MoneyChoice Capital's forecasting framework uses quantum-inspired computational methods. Rather than relying only on linear regression or historical trend lines, the models evaluate many possible economic outcomes at once and identify those with the highest probability. The company publishes its methodology and historical forecast records on its website so users can review how its forecasts have performed.

The company expects the integration to be useful for research and reporting work. Analysts and business teams can bring forecast data into AI tools to help prepare economic summaries, internal memos and market briefings.

“Economic data is most useful when people can reach it inside the tools they already work in,” said a spokesperson for MoneyChoice Capital.“Making our forecasts available through the Model Context Protocol means users can ask a question and get forecast data in the same place they do their analysis, without switching between platforms.”

The MoneyChoice MCP Server works with any application that supports the Model Context Protocol and is available at moneychoice/mcp. API key access, methodology documentation and historical performance records are available at .

MoneyChoice Capital's forecasts are provided for informational and research purposes only and do not constitute investment advice.

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.