MENAFN - GetNews) David Mondore champions Vietnam as Asia's must-visit food destination, praising its cuisine and affordability.

Los Angeles, USA - October 28, 2026 - Los Angeles-based travel creator David Mondore is championing Vietnam as one of the most exciting food and travel destinations in Asia, ranking its cuisine among the very best in the region and urging travelers to put it high on their lists.

After a week in Ho Chi Minh City and travel further afield, David Mondore came away convinced that Vietnam offers extraordinary food, fast-rising appeal for independent travelers, and prices that still feel remarkably gentle.

“Vietnamese food might be my favorite in Asia,” David Mondore said.“The depth of flavor for the price is just unmatched. A bowl of noodles from the right spot can be one of the best things you eat all year, and it costs almost nothing.”

David Mondore highlights the country's regional diversity as a major draw. From the herb-forward freshness of southern cooking to the heartier flavors found further north, he says Vietnam offers enough variety to keep a traveler eating happily for weeks. He encourages visitors to treat each city as its own culinary destination rather than expecting a single national menu.

His practical advice centers on seeking out busy, high-turnover spots, a theme that runs through much of his food coverage. The best meals, he says, come from the stalls and small shops packed with locals, where constant demand keeps everything fresh and the cooking sharp. For travelers newer to street food, he suggests starting with the most popular vendors and freshly prepared, made-to-order dishes, and simply following where the crowds gather.

“The rule everywhere, and especially in Vietnam, is go where it's busy,” David Mondore said.“Popularity is freshness. The places with a crowd are the places you want.” David Mondore also urges travelers to venture beyond the major cities. While he enjoyed Ho Chi Minh City, he notes that Da Nang is the consistent favorite among the travelers he trusts most, praised for its beaches, its food, and its laid-back coastal energy. It tops his own list for a return trip, and he plans to cover it in depth as part of his ongoing Vietnam coverage.

More broadly, David Mondore sees Vietnam as a country on the rise for travelers who want richness without the crowds and costs of more established destinations. He describes it as a place that rewards curiosity, where wandering into an unfamiliar neighborhood or saying yes to an unknown dish tends to pay off.

“Vietnam is the kind of place you leave already planning your return,” David Mondore said.“I did exactly that. Da Nang is first on my list, and I don't think I'll wait long.”

About David Mondore

David Mondore is an American entrepreneur and travel content creator based in Los Angeles, sharing on-the-ground guides to destinations across Asia, Europe, and Latin America.