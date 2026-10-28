Chicago CMM Calibration Services Launches On-Site Calibration And Repair For Contract Manufacturers Across Northern Illinois

MENAFN - GetNews) Contract manufacturers across Chicagoland and northern Illinois now have access to on-site CMM calibration, CMM repair, gage calibration and dimensional inspection from a local provider.

CHICAGO, IL - October 28, 2026 - CMM Calibration and Repair Chicago (1 S Dearborn St, Chicago, IL 60603, (773) 249-0228) launched on-site and ship-in coordinate measuring machine calibration services for contract manufacturers, machine shops and fabricators throughout Chicagoland and northern Illinois. The company provides CMM calibration, CMM repair, gage calibration and dimensional inspection to production facilities that depend on precise measurement to hold tolerance, pass first-article inspection and keep quality programs audit-ready. The service area reaches Elk Grove Village, Aurora, Naperville and Schaumburg, giving regional manufacturers local access instead of shipping equipment out of state.

Precision manufacturers face steady pressure from tolerance drift, failed first-article inspections and unplanned downtime whenever a coordinate measuring machine falls out of calibration. Shops holding ISO 9001 or AS9100 quality systems also risk audit findings and delayed customer part approvals when CMM calibration lapses. A machine that drifts out of tolerance can pass bad parts for months before a shop's quality team notices, and shops in Gary, Indiana, Elgin, Illinois and Joliet face the same risk as those on the factory floor in Chicago. Regular on-site and ship-in calibration services run on a recurring schedule to keep measurement data defensible.

Service offerings include CMM calibration, volumetric compensation and probe calibration on bridge, gantry and portable-arm machines from Hexagon, Zeiss, Mitutoyo and Faro, plus CMM repair and maintenance, gage calibration for hand gages and fixtures, and CMM programming support for first-article and production part verification. Both on-site and ship-in options are available, with scheduling sized to a shop's production calendar rather than a fixed window. All calibrations are performed by an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory under ISO 10360, with NIST-traceable certificates issued on completion so manufacturers have gage calibration and dimensional inspection documentation that satisfies customer and auditor requirements.

Regional coverage extends to Bolingbrook, Rockford, Waukegan and Hammond, Indiana, with the broader service radius reaching north into Kenosha and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, placing Chicagoland and northern Illinois within one calibration area rather than requiring separate vendors across state lines. Contract manufacturers, machine shops and fabricators across the region can schedule a calibration directly, and manufacturers researching a local provider can view our chamberofcommerce listing for additional background on service coverage.

About the Company

CMM Calibration and Repair Chicago provides coordinate measuring machine calibration, CMM repair, gage calibration, dimensional inspection and CMM programming for contract manufacturers, machine shops and fabricators across Chicagoland and northern Illinois, including Chicago, Aurora, Naperville, Schaumburg, Joliet, Elgin, Rockford, Waukegan, Bolingbrook, Elk Grove Village, Gary, Hammond, Kenosha and Milwaukee. On-site and ship-in scheduling keeps service convenient and local. All calibrations are performed by an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory, with NIST-traceable certificates issued on completion. Located at 1 S Dearborn St, Chicago, IL 60603. Call (773) 249-0228 or visit chicagocmmcalibration.

Contact

Mike, Owner CMM Calibration and Repair Chicago 1 S Dearborn St Chicago, IL 60603 Phone: (773) 249-0228 Email:... Website: chicagocmmcalibration