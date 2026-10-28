Houston Artist Dee Martin Releases Debuting Mixtape Nights In The Future

MENAFN - GetNews) The music is aimed at blending Global Multilingual Influences with Dark, Genre-Bending New Age Hip-Hop and R&B.

USA - October 28, 2026 - Houston-based artist and multi-instrumentalist Dee Martin has officially unveiled his debut mixtape, Nights in the Future. It was released on October 16, 2026. The mixtape brings a fresh perspective to the new age hip-hop and R&B landscape. Dee Martin crafts an immersive, dark cinematic experience that explores themes of love, uncertainty, self-medication, and redemption under the cover of night.

A Global Upbringing and Distinct Cultural Roots

Dee Martin was born in Cabinda, a small island north of Angola. His journey to becoming a musical creative spans multiple continents and cultures. He arrived in Houston, Texas, at nine years old. Later, he spent crucial formative years in the city before moving to Windhoek, Namibia, at age 14.

Martin immersed himself in South African House music and Kwaito. He absorbed the rhythmic styles and genre structures that would go on to shape his unique approach to production and songwriting. With Portuguese as his native tongue and English as his second language, Martin returned to Houston at age 21. He later adopted the city as his foundation while synthesizing his global roots into a signature sound.

Inside the Cinematic Concept of Nights in the Future

Nights in the Future presents a narrative structure designed like a nighttime Hollywood film. The mixtape follows the fast-paced momentum of late-night life. It charts the high-stakes navigation of romance, party culture, betrayal, and the quest for emotional connection.

"I picture my life being this fun-loving place where I'm with the people I love. I love just going through life at night having fun, partying, and dealing with everything that comes with it-the girls, the drugs, the money, betrayal, redemption, breaking the law, getting heartbroken, and finding love again," says Dee Martin. "My goal is to bring a sound and vibe that has never existed before."

Nights in the Future is available now across all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.

The mixtape is released under Black9production. Nights in the Future serves as Dee Martin's official entry into the global music scene.

About Dee Martin

Dee Martin is a Houston-based singer, rapper, producer, and multi-instrumentalist. His music fuses new age hip-hop and R&B with global influences from Angola, Namibia, and Texas.

Martin uses a diverse foundation in brass instrumentation, church composition, and international electronic genres. He creates introspective, genre-defying music centered on raw personal narrative and creative freedom.