Supermarkets Market To Hit USD 1.22 Trillion By 2031, Driven By Private Labels, Omnichannel Retail And Fresh Convenience, Says Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)"Supermarkets Market Size and Share | Mordor Intelligence"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the supermarkets market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Hyderabad, India, October 28, 2026: According to Mordor Intelligence, the global supermarkets market is projected to expand from USD 1 trillion in 2025 and USD 1.04 trillion in 2026 to USD 1.22 trillion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.16% between 2026 and 2031. The market continues to benefit from steady grocery demand as consumers prioritize convenient shopping, broad product availability, competitive pricing, and access to fresh and packaged food through both physical stores and digital channels. Retailers are also strengthening their operating models through private-label expansion, loyalty programs, improved supply chains, and integrated online and offline shopping experiences.

The supermarkets market Size reflects the continued importance of modern grocery retail across developed and emerging economies. Large retail groups are using their procurement scale and extensive store networks to improve product availability and value for shoppers, while independent supermarkets continue to compete through local assortments, fresh products, and community-focused services. At the same time, changing shopping habits are encouraging supermarkets to connect stores, websites, mobile applications, delivery services, and pickup options into a more consistent customer journey.

Supermarkets Market Growth Drivers

Private-label expansion strengthens value positioning

Private-label products are becoming an important part of supermarket strategies as retailers seek to offer competitive prices while improving control over product margins and assortment. Store brands now cover a wider range of food, household, personal care, and everyday consumer products, allowing supermarkets to address different customer budgets and preferences.

European retailers, particularly discount-focused operators, continue to expand private-label ranges across value and premium tiers. The approach also supports stronger customer loyalty because shoppers increasingly associate retailer brands with consistent quality and competitive pricing. Private-label development is therefore expected to remain an important factor influencing supermarkets market trends as operators balance affordability with product differentiation.

Digital loyalty programs improve customer engagement

Supermarkets are increasingly using loyalty programs and mobile applications to encourage repeat purchases and provide more relevant offers. Digital loyalty platforms allow retailers to connect purchase information with promotions, rewards, online shopping, and personalized recommendations.

In mature grocery markets, these programs are becoming closely connected with digital coupons, subscriptions, pickup services, and online carts. Retailers can use these capabilities to improve customer retention while gaining better visibility into shopping patterns. The growing role of loyalty ecosystems also supports the broader Supermarkets Industry as retailers seek to increase basket value and strengthen relationships with existing customers.

AI supports inventory and shelf management

Supermarkets are applying artificial intelligence across inventory planning, product recommendations, replenishment, and store operations. These applications can help retailers identify stock gaps, improve forecasting, support employees with inventory-related tasks, and make digital shopping experiences more relevant.

Better inventory management is particularly important for supermarkets because fresh products require frequent replenishment and careful stock control. Retailers are also combining store-level information with online purchasing data to improve product availability across channels. As these capabilities become more closely integrated into everyday retail operations, technology-supported inventory management is expected to contribute to market growth while helping supermarkets control waste and improve service.

Fresh convenience and prepared foods gain importance

Consumers with busy schedules are increasing demand for convenient meal solutions, encouraging supermarkets to expand prepared foods, ready-to-eat products, bakery ranges, and fresh convenience zones. These categories provide additional reasons for customers to visit stores and can increase the number of shopping occasions.

Supermarkets are responding by developing in-store kitchens, prepared meal counters, and broader fresh assortments. The strategy allows retailers to compete not only on traditional grocery baskets but also on immediate meal needs. Fresh convenience is particularly relevant in urban markets, where consumers may prefer supermarkets that combine everyday grocery shopping with quick meal solutions.

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Supermarkets Market Segmentation

The Supermarkets Market is segmented by product category, sales channel, ownership, and geography. The product category includes fresh food, packaged food, beverages, household products, personal care, ready-to-eat products, and other categories. Sales channels comprise offline and online formats, while ownership is divided between retail chains and independent operators.

Key segmentation areas include:

By product category: Fresh food, packaged food, beverages, household products, personal care, ready-to-eat, and others

By sales channel: Offline and online

By ownership: Retail chains and independent stores

By geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

Packaged and processed food remains an important part of supermarket sales because of its broad assortment, shelf stability, and established distribution networks. Ready-to-eat and prepared foods are gaining attention as supermarkets respond to demand for convenient meal options. Offline stores continue to form the foundation of grocery retail, while online channels are gaining relevance through delivery, click-and-collect, and integrated loyalty services.

Retail chains benefit from procurement scale, established distribution infrastructure, and stronger investment capacity. Independent supermarkets, meanwhile, continue to serve local communities through differentiated assortments, fresh products, and personalized service.

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Geography Analysis of the Supermarkets Market

North America represents the largest regional market, supported by established supermarket networks, large-scale operators, strong grocery spending, and increasing digital adoption. Retailers in the region are investing in store modernization, fulfillment capabilities, loyalty programs, and distribution infrastructure to improve convenience and customer retention.

Europe remains an important market where private-label penetration, price competition, store modernization, and purchasing alliances continue to influence supermarket performance. Major retailers are strengthening value propositions while expanding their own-brand portfolios across different consumer segments.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing regional market, supported by urbanization, expanding organized retail, rising household incomes, and increasing adoption of modern grocery formats. Retailers are expanding their presence in major cities and developing formats suited to changing household needs. The region also presents opportunities for supermarkets to combine physical stores with online ordering, delivery, and membership-based services.

South America and the Middle East & Africa continue to provide opportunities as organized grocery retail expands and retailers improve distribution, product availability, and modern shopping formats. Local market conditions, consumer preferences, and retail infrastructure remain important factors shaping regional performance.

Key players in the Supermarkets Market

The competitive landscape includes large multinational retailers, regional supermarket groups, discount operators, and independent businesses. Leading companies are competing through store networks, private-label portfolios, pricing strategies, digital services, supply-chain capabilities, and customer loyalty programs.

Major companies covered in the market include:

Walmart Inc.

Schwarz Gruppe

Carrefour SA

Aldi Süd & Nord

The Kroger Co.

These companies continue to strengthen their positions by improving store operations, expanding digital capabilities, enhancing private-label offerings, and investing in logistics. Competition also remains strong from regional supermarket groups that understand local consumer preferences and maintain dense store networks in their respective markets.

Market Outlook

The Supermarkets Market is expected to maintain steady growth as grocery retailers respond to changing consumer expectations around price, convenience, freshness, and shopping flexibility. Private-label expansion, digital loyalty programs, AI-supported operations, and fresh convenience offerings are becoming important areas of focus for retailers seeking to improve customer retention and operating efficiency.

The combination of established supermarket networks and expanding digital channels is creating a more integrated grocery environment. Retailers that can maintain competitive pricing while delivering reliable product availability, convenient shopping options, and differentiated assortments are positioned to strengthen their market presence. With North America maintaining its leading position and Asia-Pacific offering strong growth opportunities, the global supermarket sector is expected to remain an important part of the wider Supermarkets Industry through the forecast period.

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