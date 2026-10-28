Energy Mining: AMFN, BIOF, GPUS, AMLM, CFTN In Focus

Mineral exploration, fusion-energy proposals, precious-metals sales and planned AI computing capacity highlight developments across four companies, with renewable-fuels developer BIOF also featured.

DALLAS, Texas, October 28, 2026 - American Lithium Minerals (OTC: AMLM), American Fusion (OTCQB: AMFN), Clifton Mining (OTC: CFTN), Hyperscale Data (NYSE: GPUS) and Blue Biofuels (OTCQB: BIOF) are pursuing opportunities across mineral resources, energy technology, AI infrastructure and renewable transportation fuels.

American Lithium Minerals: Governance Changes Support Listing Strategy

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTC: AMLM), operating as American Mineral Resources, announced the appointment of Andrew Childs and Morgan Fahimi as independent directors and Audit Committee members on October 15, alongside a shareholder Ambassador Program.

The company's portfolio includes 11 active project interests, spanning Australian gold, Chilean silver and copper, Quebec rare earths and Nevada lithium. The appointments support its governance and listing strategy, while exploration results and progress toward an intended OTCQB uplisting remain milestones to monitor.

American Fusion: Texas Data Center Proposals Expand Commercial Outreach

American Fusion Inc. (OTCQB: AMFN) reported on October 22 that it was preparing proposals for at least four additional Texas data center projects involving its developing Texatron fusion-energy platform.

The company also outlined research-facility plans, expanded testing and financing negotiations. Its proposed Power-as-a-Service model would supply electricity through long-term arrangements. The proposals remain prospective opportunities, with technical validation, financing and executed agreements necessary for commercial deployment.

Clifton Mining: Metal Sales Highlight Utah Resource Interests

Clifton Mining Company (OTC: CFTN) holds Utah mineral properties and an interest in Desert Hawk Gold Corp.

Its September report detailed Desert Hawk's sales of 427 ounces of gold and 935 ounces of silver during June–August 2026, together with estimated recoverable gold remaining on its leach pad. Future metal recoveries, selling prices and operating costs will help determine the economic contribution of those activities.

Hyperscale Data: NYSE American Stock Below $0.25 Targets AI Capacity Launch

Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS) closed at $0.2126 on October 27, 2026, placing it below the $0.25 threshold at that dated market close. Prices may subsequently change.

The company reaffirmed 2027 revenue guidance of $300 million–$350 million and Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $60 million–$80 million. It expects initial Michigan AI computing capacity to be energized and begin revenue-generating activities in December 2026. These are management projections; deployment timing, utilization and operating costs will determine actual performance.

Blue Biofuels: Biomass Technology Targets Renewable Transportation Fuels

Blue Biofuels, Inc. (OTCQB: BIOF) is developing its patented Cellulose-to-Sugar technology to convert King Grass and agricultural residues into sugars for cellulosic ethanol.

Through VertiBlue Fuels, its 50:50 joint venture with Vertimass, the company plans to pursue sustainable aviation fuel and renewable gasoline. Financing, integrated production demonstrations and manufacturing economics remain milestones toward commercial scale.

About the Companies

American Lithium Minerals pursues mineral exploration interests. American Fusion develops fusion-energy technology. Clifton Mining holds mineral properties and mining-related interests. Hyperscale Data pursues AI computing and data center opportunities. Blue Biofuels develops biomass conversion technology for renewable fuels.

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