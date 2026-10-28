Next-Gen Biotech: RXRX, OCGN, SNTI, VIVS, ONCO Stocks To Watch

AI drug discovery, retinal gene therapy, human tissue testing and corporate transactions put five Nasdaq-listed companies in focus, alongside larger healthcare names PFE, MRNA and LLY.

DALLAS, Texas, October 28, 2026 - Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RXRX), Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN), Senti Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: SNTI), VivoSim Labs (NASDAQ: VIVS) and Onconetix (NASDAQ: ONCO) offer different approaches to healthcare innovation. Recent developments span research partnerships, clinical programs, expanded testing services and transactions that are changing the businesses behind individual tickers.

Recursion: AI Drug Discovery Meets Clinical Execution

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) combines AI, automated experimentation and biological data to discover and develop potential medicines.

Its October update included clinical results for REC-4881 in familial adenomatous polyposis, early findings for REC-1245, and a collaboration milestone involving Sanofi. Recursion also announced a $200 million equity offering, supporting development while increasing its share count. Clinical outcomes and partnership execution remain central measures of its platform's progress.

RXRX traded approximately 22.17 million shares on October 27, closing at $4.05. That demonstrates substantial trading liquidity, although volume alone does not establish investment value.

Ocugen: Retinal Gene Therapies Provide Clinical Milestones

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) is developing gene therapies targeting diseases that cause blindness, including its OCU400 modifier gene-therapy program for retinitis pigmentosa.

The company has highlighted development milestones across multiple retinal indications and announced a regional OCU400 licensing agreement with Roots Pharmaceutical covering the Middle East and North Africa. Its business update and third-quarter results are scheduled for November 4 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Clinical data, regulatory progress and financing remain developments to monitor.

Senti Biosciences: October Transaction Changes the Investment Profile

Senti Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTI) completed a transaction on October 21 transferring ownership of its operating subsidiaries to ST NewCo Limited.

The transaction includes contractual contingent value rights tied to specified development and commercial milestones. This materially changes how investors should assess SNTI: historical operating-company programs should not automatically be treated as wholly owned assets of the remaining listed company. The transaction structure, retained interests and funding requirements are now essential parts of the story.

VivoSim Labs: NAMkind Expands Beyond Safety Into Efficacy Testing

VivoSim Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVS) announced on October 21 that it is extending its NAMkind human tissue platform beyond toxicology into efficacy testing and mechanistic biomarker profiling.

Patient-derived liver and intestinal disease models are designed to help developers evaluate drug effects before clinical trials. Applications include MASH, ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, connecting human tissue testing with questions about both safety and potential therapeutic activity.

VivoSim also reported receiving a $5 million milestone payment from Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) in July. Broader customer adoption and repeat testing business will help measure commercialization progress.

Onconetix: Diagnostics Business Accompanies Proposed Robotics Acquisition

Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCO) owns Proclarix®, a prostate-cancer diagnostic test approved for sale in the European Union under the IVDR.

Its recent corporate activity also includes additional bridge financing supporting its pending acquisition of Realbotix LLC. On October 27, the company highlighted Realbotix's new humanoid robot line, including applications in education, wellness and social engagement. The proposed acquisition remains pending, making transaction completion and the resulting business mix important considerations alongside diagnostics commercialization.

Larger Healthcare Stocks

Investors following the broader healthcare market can also monitor Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) established companies whose commercial scale illustrates the long-term growth opportunities emerging healthcare businesses seek to pursue.

About the Companies

Recursion develops AI-enabled drug-discovery technology and investigational medicines. Ocugen develops retinal gene therapies. Senti Biosciences Holdings recently completed a transaction involving its operating subsidiaries. VivoSim provides human tissue-based research services. Onconetix owns diagnostic assets and is pursuing a proposed robotics acquisition.

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