Gaining Ground: FNUC, PRSO, QSI, PDSB Stocks To Watch Now

Wireless production orders, uranium exploration, protein-analysis technology and cancer immunotherapy highlight four Nasdaq-listed companies, with additional sector peers featured inside.

DALLAS, Texas, October 28, 2026 - Peraso (NASDAQ: PRSO), Frontier Nuclear and Minerals (NASDAQ: FNUC), Quantum-Si (NASDAQ: QSI) and PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PDSB) are advancing business and development milestones across communications, nuclear resources and life sciences. Their progress offers investors concrete developments to monitor, from scheduled shipments and drilling results to an upcoming earnings update and clinical-program execution.

Peraso: $2 Million Production Order Adds Commercial Visibility

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) announced on October 20 a production order exceeding $2 million from a network equipment manufacturer deploying 60GHz fixed wireless access systems. Shipments are scheduled to begin in Q4 2026 and continue through July 2027, providing a defined delivery window for the company's largest 60GHz production order in six quarters.

Peraso subsequently announced an agreement for an approximately $10 million strategic investment from Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong's Nant Capital to support advanced drone-communications development and commercialization. The private placement was expected to close around October 28, subject to closing conditions; the agreement should not be treated as confirmation of completed funding.

Together, the developments connect Peraso's existing broadband business with its pursuit of defense, UAV and autonomous-system applications. Shipment execution and conversion of development opportunities into orders remain measures of progress.

Frontier Nuclear: Pine Ridge Drilling Targets Early-2027 Resource Estimate

Frontier Nuclear and Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ: FNUC) is advancing its 100%-owned Pine Ridge uranium project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin through a planned 120-hole, approximately 36,000-meter drilling program.

Launched in July, the program was scheduled to run through December 2026, potentially extending into January 2027. Its objective is to support preparation of a maiden mineral resource estimate by early 2027. The work builds on earlier drilling that identified uranium mineralization and continuity across multiple areas.

Pine Ridge gives Frontier exposure to domestic nuclear-fuel development. Drilling results, resource definition and subsequent technical studies will determine how that exploration opportunity advances.

Quantum-Si: November 5 Update Follows Proteus Development Milestone

Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) has scheduled its third-quarter financial results and business update for November 5, 2026, with a management conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The company develops single-molecule protein-analysis technology for research laboratories.

Its October announcements included detection of 19 amino acids in the Proteus development program and restoration of Nasdaq minimum-bid-price compliance. The upcoming update provides an opportunity to assess development timelines, commercialization plans and financial resources.

PDS Biotechnology: Board Appointments Support Cancer-Program Strategy

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) announced on October 20 the appointment of John Dawson, Deborah Ramsdell and Bruce Wendel to its board, adding corporate-development, commercialization and regulatory experience.

The appointments come as PDS advances PDS0301 toward a planned Phase 3 trial in metastatic colorectal cancer and pursues potential partnerships for PDS0101. PDS0301 is an investigational tumor-targeted IL-12 immunocytokine. Clinical planning, regulatory discussions, financing and partnership execution remain developments to follow.

Additional Listed Stocks on the Sector Radar

Investors comparing these themes can also follow Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE: UEC), Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE: URG) and Cameco Corp. (NYSE: CCJ) within the nuclear-fuel sector, alongside Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ: PACB) in life-science research technology and ImmunityBio (NASDAQ: IBRX) in cancer immunotherapy. These companies provide sector context; their technologies, development stages and financial profiles differ from the featured businesses.

About the Companies

Peraso develops millimeter-wave wireless technology. Frontier Nuclear and Minerals pursues nuclear-fuel and mineral-resource opportunities. Quantum-Si develops single-molecule protein-analysis platforms. PDS Biotechnology develops investigational cancer immunotherapies.

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