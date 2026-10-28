Couplify Launches Preview Mode And Wave, Letting People Look Around Free And Wave At Someone, Not Everyone

MENAFN - GetNews) Members send a short hello, up to three a day, and a membership opens the conversation only when both people wave.

Cary, North Carolina, USA - October 28, 2026 - Couplify, dating without the swiping, today launches Preview Mode and Wave, now available nationwide. Anyone can look around Couplify for free in Preview Mode, which shows a photo, name, age, city, and interests for each person in the "Have you met" tab. When someone catches their eye, they can send a Wave, a short hello, up to three times a day. When both people wave, the app shows "You both waved!" and a membership opens the conversation.

The idea is simple. Look around Couplify, free. Wave at someone, not everyone. When you both wave, a membership opens the conversation. Nothing starts until both people say hello.

"We created Couplify to help people find more than just a match; it was built to help them discover meaningful, lasting relationships in a safer, more supportive environment. By bringing like-minded people together, Couplify makes it easier to connect with a preferred partner who shares your values, interests, and relationship goals," said Jay Whitehurst, founder of Couplify.

Couplify is built for people who are tired of endless swiping. Every photo and video is reviewed before it goes live, and real questions come before the first message, through a question exchange between the two people. Members can also add an optional 20-second video profile, visible to members only.

Behind the introductions, Couplify's Spark Algorithm looks beyond demographics to softer traits, and Imperative Preferences let members set the criteria that matter most to them.

Couplify is available nationwide on iOS and Android, with a launch focus on Boston, Chicago, Houston, and North Carolina. Looking around is free. Conversations start with a membership at an introductory offer of $1.99 a month for the first three months, then $19.99 a month.

For more information, visit .

About Couplify

Couplify is dating without the swiping, for people who want to meet people with intention. Connections are built around shared values and each member's preferences, and every photo and video is reviewed before it goes live.