Study Finds Halloween Crashes Average 18% Above A Typical Day, With Alcohol-Related Crashes Up 33%

MENAFN - GetNews) A three-year analysis of crash data from eight states found that Halloween crashes were approximately 18% higher on average than on a typical day. Alcohol-related crashes showed an even larger increase, at 33%.

United States - October 28, 2026 - Monge & Associates Injury and Accident Attorneys has released a study examining how crash patterns shift on Halloween. Conducted with 1Point21 Interactive, the analysis compared 2022–2024 crash records from eight states and compared Halloween crashes with the average for the same day of the week that year. It found that Halloween crashes rose above typical levels in every year and every region analyzed.

Key Findings



Halloween crashes increased by an average of approximately 18%, peaking at 21.8% in 2023.

Injuries averaged 20% above the typical day's baseline.

Alcohol-related crashes increased by 33% on average, with the largest increase, 40%, in 2024.

The Midwest recorded the largest regional increase at 28.4%, while the Northeast saw the smallest at 8%.

Crashes were 47.3% above typical at 6 a.m., and 7 a.m. showed the largest absolute difference, with 126.7 more crashes on average. Crashes remained elevated into Nov. 1, rising 56.8% at 2 a.m. and 52.7% at 3 a.m.

“What stands out is that Halloween risk isn't limited to trick-or-treating hours,” said the lead researcher.“Crashes climbed from the morning commute through the early hours of the next day. The jump in alcohol-related crashes is especially telling, because that is a risk drivers can eliminate by planning a sober ride home.”

Why This Matters for Halloween Road Safety

Halloween combines several conditions linked to higher crash risk, including heavier pedestrian activity, evening travel, parties, and alcohol consumption. The study also found a late-afternoon spike, when commuter traffic overlaps with families heading out to trick-or-treat. Together with elevated crash levels after midnight, the findings suggest drivers should take extra care in residential areas from late afternoon onward and plan sober transportation well into the early morning of Nov. 1.

Methodology

The study analyzed 2022–2024 crash data from Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Texas, Kentucky, California, Colorado, Illinois, and Iowa, selecting two states with publicly available crash records from each of the four U.S. regions. Halloween crash totals were compared with a baseline equal to the average number of crashes recorded on the same weekday that year, excluding Halloween. The Halloween period ran from midnight Oct. 31 through 3 a.m. Nov. 1, and the same window was applied to each comparison period.

To view the full study, visit:

About Monge & Associates

Monge & Associates Injury and Accident Attorneys is an Atlanta-headquartered personal injury firm that has represented injured people nationwide since 1993, handling car, truck, pedestrian accidents, and wrongful death cases. The firm was named a 2026 Best Law Firm by the American Institute of Trial Lawyers and a 2026 Law Firm of the Year by the American Institute of Legal Professionals. If you or a loved one has been injured in a crash, contact Monge & Associates at (800) 899-5442 or visit for a free consultation.