The Gnostic Apocrypha By Jay Roland Brings Ancient Gnostic Texts To Modern Readers

MENAFN - GetNews)"The Gnostic Apocrypha By Jay Roland"New collection presents key Gnostic scriptures in contemporary language for readers of religious history, mysticism, and early Christianity

New York, NY - October 28, 2026 - The Gnostic Apocrypha by Jay Roland is now available, offering readers a wide-ranging collection of ancient Gnostic writings restored and arranged for a modern audience. Independently published, the book brings together influential texts from the Gnostic tradition, including the Gospel of Thomas, Gospel of Mary, Gospel of Philip, Apocryphon of John, and Pistis Sophia.

Drawing from the Nag Hammadi library and other surviving manuscripts, The Gnostic Apocrypha explores the ideas that developed alongside early orthodox Christianity. Its pages examine creation, divinity, consciousness, inner awakening, and humanity's relationship with the divine, subjects that have drawn readers, scholars, and spiritual seekers for centuries.

The collection is designed to make these often-fragmented and difficult-to-access writings more approachable. Historical context and modernized language help guide readers through traditions centered on gnosis, or divine knowledge, while opening the door to alternative perspectives on early Christian belief and spiritual discovery.

The Gnostic Apocrypha will appeal to readers interested in religion and spirituality, Christian history, ancient religious texts, philosophy, mysticism, and esoteric studies. It offers an opportunity to explore voices and teachings that existed beyond the traditional biblical canon and continue to inspire discussion today.

The Gnostic Apocrypha is a modernized collection of Gnostic writings, restored and arranged to emphasize their spiritual message, including themes of inner awakening and humanity's relationship with the divine.

About the Author

Jay Roland is the author of the dark epic fantasy novel Shadow of the Soul Blade, the first book in the Dark Thorne Chronicles. A longtime tabletop RPG gamer and storyteller, Roland has spent decades creating worlds and tales for family and friends. He is also a technology professional who leads teams through technical and logistical challenges. He lives with his wife, Nyssa, and their five children.

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The Gnostic Apocrypha is available for purchase on Amazon.

Book Details

The Gnostic Apocrypha By Jay Roland Independently Published Published: September 28, 2026 ISBN: 9798998392016 Genre: Religion & Spirituality, Gnosticism, Christian History, Ancient Religious Texts, Religious Philosophy, Mysticism, Esoteric Studies