U.S. Stocks Edge Higher As Fed Holds Rates Steady WTI Crude Tops $102

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, Oct. 28 (Petra) – Major U.S. stock indexes rose and then steadied on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve decided to keep interest rates unchanged.

At the close of trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 97 points to 52,475 points, a gain of 0.19 percent.

The Nasdaq Composite rose 72 points to 26,549 points, up 0.27 percent.

The Standard & Poor's 500 (S&P 500) also rose about 21 points to 7,744 points, up 0.28 percent.

Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose by more than $2 to $102.59 a barrel.

//Petra// AF