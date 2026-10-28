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UN General Assembly Adopts Resolution Demanding End To US Embargo On Cuba

UN General Assembly Adopts Resolution Demanding End To US Embargo On Cuba


Date: 2026-10-28 07:08:48

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Oct. 28 (Petra) – The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution on Wednesday demanding an end to the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the United States on Cuba.

The resolution secured the approval of a majority of 130 votes in favor, against 17 opposed, while 25 countries abstained.

//Petra// AF

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Jordan News Agency

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