UN General Assembly Adopts Resolution Demanding End To US Embargo On Cuba
New York, Oct. 28 (Petra) – The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution on Wednesday demanding an end to the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the United States on Cuba.
The resolution secured the approval of a majority of 130 votes in favor, against 17 opposed, while 25 countries abstained.
//Petra// AF
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