Army Chief Opens New Royal Jordanian Navy Facilities

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 28 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Maj. Gen. Majdi Al Harasis, inaugurated several new buildings belonging to a unit under the Royal Jordanian Navy Command on Wednesday, where he was received by the force's commander.

In the presence of senior armed forces officers, Maj. Gen. Al Harasis was briefed on operational, training, and logistical programs, plans, and facility protection protocols across the Port of Aqaba and the eastern coast of the Dead Sea.

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff emphasized that upgrading the Royal Naval Force's infrastructure according to modern engineering standards represents a strategic milestone in the armed forces' modernization drive, enhancing its operational adaptability.

Following the inauguration, Maj. Gen. Al Harasis met with unit personnel and conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Abdullah II, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces, commending their high state of readiness and professionalism in executing assigned duties.

//Petra// AF