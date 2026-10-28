War Update: 181 Combat Clashes On Front Line, Pokrovsk Axis Sees Fiercest Fighting

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was stated in a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation as at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28.

“Since the beginning of the day, a total of 181 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy carried out 55 airstrikes and dropped 188 guided glide bombs. In addition, it deployed 5,249 kamikaze drones and carried out 1,731 attacks on settlements and our troops' positions,” the report said.

During the day, seven combat engagements were reported on the South Slobozhanshchyna axis near Ternova, Starytsia, Ozerne, and Khrypuny. One engagement is still ongoing.

On the Kupiansk axis, Ukraine's Defense Forces thwarted an attempt by Russian troops to advance near Novoosynove.

On the Lyman axis, four combat engagements took place near Nadiia, Kolodiazi, Lyman, and Dibrova. One is still ongoing.

Two Russian attacks were repelled on the Sloviansk axis near Zakitne and Kryva Luka.

On the Kostiantynivka axis, Ukrainian units thwarted 16 Russian attempts to advance near Kostiantynivka, Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, Novoselivka, Rozkishne, Dovha Balka, Novohryhorivka, Mykolaipillia, Novopavlivka, and Petrivka.

Three Russian air defensehit over past 24 hours, General Staff says

A total of 38 combat engagements were reported on the Pokrovsk axis near Toretske, Kucheriv Yar, Sofiivka, Vilne, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Nove Shakhove, Stepy, Novyi Donbas, Chernihivka, Sviatohorivka, Dobropillia, Novohryshyne, Serhiivka, Vasylivka, Udachne, Molodetske, and Novopavlivka. Three engagements are still ongoing.

Preliminary estimates indicate that Russian forces had 34 personnel killed and 24 wounded on this axis during the day. Ukrainian forces destroyed seven vehicles and 59 Russian shelters, and damaged one vehicle and 25 shelters. A total of 153 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

Ukrainian troops repelled one Russian assault on the Oleksandrivka axis near Kalynivske.

Nine Russian attacks took place on the Huliaipole axis near Kosivtseve, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipilske, Bilohiria, and Charivne.

On the Orikhiv axis, Ukrainian defenders pushed Russian troops back near Novoiakivlivka.

Russian forces conducted no offensive operations on the North Slobozhanshchyna, Kramatorsk, or Dnipro River axes.

The situation in other sectors of the front remained largely unchanged.

As Ukrinform previously reported,Russian forces have stepped up assault operations on the Huliaipole axis in recent days. The highest number of combat engagements has been reported on the Pokrovsk axis, as well as on the Ocheretyne and Kostiantynivka axes.