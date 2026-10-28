A Coffee With A Conscience: Bird & Wild Celebrates £100,000 Donated To The RSPB

Peterborough, UK – October 2026 – Bird & Wild, the British Fairtrade, Organic and Smithsonian Bird Friendly® certified coffee brand, is celebrating a major milestone after its cumulative donations to the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) reached £101,255.57 as of October 2026.

Since launching in 2017, Bird & Wild has committed to donating to the RSPB charity, helping to support the charity's work protecting birds, wildlife and the habitats on which they depend.

What began as an ambition to create a genuinely ethical coffee brand has grown into a business that combines great-tasting coffee with an ongoing commitment to conservation, responsible farming and fairer trade.

A Cup of Coffee That Helps Protect Nature

For Bird & Wild, protecting birds is about much more than charitable donations.

All Bird & Wild coffee is certified Smithsonian Bird Friendly®, a rigorous environmental certification developed by the Smithsonian Migratory Bird Center in the United States.

Unlike coffee grown on cleared, sun-exposed plantations, Bird Friendly coffee is cultivated beneath a diverse canopy of shade trees, helping to preserve forest habitats for migratory birds and other wildlife.

These forest-like farms provide important habitats for birds, insects and other species while supporting biodiversity and more sustainable agricultural practices.

Bird Friendly certification also requires coffee to be organically grown, protecting soils and reducing reliance on harmful synthetic pesticides.

Bird & Wild's coffee is additionally Fairtrade certified, helping support better trading conditions for coffee-growing communities.

The result is a coffee brand that aims to make a positive difference at both ends of the supply chain: supporting wildlife conservation in the UK through donations to the RSPB, while encouraging bird-friendly coffee farming in the countries where its beans are grown.

£100,000 Donated, One Cup at a Time

Clara Malmros-Mitromaras of Bird & Wild Coffee, said:

"Reaching £100,000 in donations to the RSPB is a very proud moment for us.

"When we launched Bird & Wild in 2018, our ambition was to demonstrate that a coffee business could produce excellent coffee while making a meaningful contribution to protecting nature.

"Coffee is one of the world's most popular drinks, consumed by millions of people every day. We believe that even small changes in everyday purchasing decisions can add up to something significant.

"At the same time, choosing Smithsonian Bird Friendly certified coffee helps encourage farming practices that protect tropical forest habitats for birds and other wildlife.

"Reaching £100,000 is an important milestone, but it certainly isn't the finish line. We're incredibly grateful to our customers, who have made these donations possible, and we look forward to supporting the RSPB for many years to come."

RSPB Welcomes Donation Milestone

“ We couldn't be more pleased to celebrate the £100,000 donation milestone with Bird and Wild who have been an RSPB partner since 2017.

The cumulative total epitomises the value of long-term business partnerships in supporting conservation, and the increasing importance of consumer choices that benefit nature both from an ethical purchase point of view as well as for raising funds to further our work to conserve nature.

We look forward to continuing with Bird and Wild for many years to come.”

Rupert Waters, Licensing Manager, RSPB.

Recognised for Its Ethical Credentials

Bird & Wild's commitment to ethical and environmentally responsible coffee has received independent recognition.

For the past four years, Bird & Wild has been ranked as No. 1 Ethical Coffee in Ethical Consumer magazine's independent rankings.

In 2025, The Good Shopping Guide awarded Bird & Wild a perfect ethical rating of 100 out of 100, recognising the company's commitment to environmental responsibility, animal welfare and ethical business practices. The brand also received the publication's Ethical Innovator distinction.

Bird & Wild was also Highly Commended in the Coffee category at the Soil Association's BOOM Awards 2025, recognising excellence in organic food and drink.

These achievements reflect the company's longstanding commitment to combining quality coffee with high environmental and ethical standards.

Helping Consumers Make a Difference

Bird & Wild believes that consumers should not have to choose between enjoying great coffee and supporting the natural world.

With more than £100,000 now donated to the RSPB, the company hopes its milestone will encourage more consumers and businesses to consider the environmental and charitable commitments behind the products they purchase.

Ethical Coffee for Every Coffee Lover

Bird & Wild offers a wide range of Fairtrade, Organic and Smithsonian Bird Friendly® certified coffees, making it easier for consumers to enjoy great-tasting coffee while supporting wildlife conservation.

The range includes whole coffee beans, ground coffee, instant coffee, decaffeinated coffee and convenient coffee bags, catering to different tastes, brewing methods and lifestyles.

Whether customers prefer freshly ground coffee beans for espresso machines, ground coffee for cafetières and filter coffee makers, convenient instant coffee or individually portioned coffee bags, Bird & Wild aims to make ethically sourced, bird-friendly coffee accessible to everyone.

Available online at , Bird & Wild combines quality coffee with a commitment to protecting wildlife and supporting more sustainable coffee farming.

As Clara Malmros-Mitromaros concludes:

"Ultimately, this milestone belongs to our customers. Every person who has chosen Bird & Wild has helped us reach £100,000.

"Our message is simple: great coffee and protecting nature can go hand in hand. We hope our experience encourages other businesses to make meaningful, long-term commitments to the environment."

ENDS

Notes to Editors

About Bird & Wild Coffee

Bird & Wild is an award-winning British ethical coffee brand launched in 2018 and operated by Magic Beans Trading Limited, based in Peterborough, UK.

The company specialises in Fairtrade, Organic and Smithsonian Bird Friendly® certified coffee, grown beneath shade-tree canopies that help protect natural habitats for migratory birds and other wildlife.

Bird & Wild offers a comprehensive range of ethically sourced coffee products, including:

Whole Coffee Beans – Light, medium and dark roast coffee beans for espresso machines, bean-to-cup machines and home coffee grinders. Ground Coffee – Ground coffee suitable for cafetières, filter coffee makers and other brewing methods. Instant Coffee – Convenient organic and Fairtrade instant coffee for everyday enjoyment. Decaffeinated Coffee – Decaf options for customers who want to enjoy coffee without the caffeine. Coffee Bags – Individually portioned coffee bags offering the convenience of a teabag with the flavour of freshly brewed coffee.

Since its launch, Bird & Wild has donated more than £100,000 to the RSPB, supporting the charity's work to protect birds, wildlife and nature.

The brand has received recognition for its ethical credentials, including a 100/100 ethical rating from The Good Shopping Guide in 2025 and Highly Commended recognition at the Soil Association BOOM Awards 2025.

Website: Text> the RSPB

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) is one of the UK's leading nature conservation charities, working to protect birds, wildlife and the natural environment.

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Media Enquiries

Clara Malmros-Mitromaros

Bird & Wild Coffee

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