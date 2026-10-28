Antigua Barbuda Signs New UN Cooperation Framework

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

ST JOHN'S, Antigua – Antigua and Barbuda has reached another major milestone in its national development agenda, becoming the first country in the Eastern Caribbean to formally endorse the United Nations Multi-Country Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (MSDCF) for 2027–2031. Prime Minister Gaston Browne signed the Framework on behalf of the Government of Antigua and Barbuda during an official ceremony held on October 23, 2026, at the office of the prime minister.

Simon Springett, United Nations resident coordinator for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, signed the accord on behalf of the UN Development System, underscoring the continued partnership between the United Nations and the government and people of Antigua and Barbuda in advancing sustainable development, economic resilience and social progress.

“With less than five years remaining to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, the urgency to act has never been greater. Progress is possible, but it will require acceleration, ambition, and above all, partnership. Antigua and Barbuda's early endorsement of this new five-year Cooperation Framework is a step in the right direction as we seek together to translate global commitments into tangible improvements in people's lives,” said Springett.

Antigua and Barbuda's early endorsement reinforces its leadership among Small Island Developing States (SIDS) in promoting sustainable development, strengthening resilience and advocating international cooperation to address the unique vulnerabilities confronting small island economies. The Government views the signing as an important step towards strengthening its partnership with the United Nations and mobilising technical expertise, development assistance and institutional support for national priorities.

“This endorsement complements our longstanding advocacy for a more responsive international development system that recognises the particular vulnerabilities of Small Island Developing States and provides practical support for their sustainable development. Antigua is proud to not only lead this call, but to work hand in hand with our UN partners to bring it to fruition,” said prime minister Browne.

The MSDCF 2027–2031 establishes a strategic framework for cooperation between the United Nations development system and participating Eastern Caribbean countries, aligning international development assistance with national and regional priorities.

Of particular significance to Antigua and Barbuda is the Framework's support for implementing the Antigua and Barbuda Agenda for Small Island Developing States (ABAS 2024–2034), the landmark ten-year development agenda adopted following the Fourth International Conference on Small Island Developing States, hosted by Antigua and Barbuda in May 2024.

The Framework is expected to strengthen the implementation of ABAS by establishing a coordinated approach to development programming, monitoring outcomes, measuring progress and ensuring greater accountability for results.

Developed through an extensive and inclusive consultative process, the MSDCF incorporates findings from the Multi-Country Analysis, national Common Country Analyses and consultations involving governments, civil society organisations and regional institutions. Its formulation also benefited from deliberations within the Joint Steering Committee.

As a result, the Framework identifies several priority areas requiring coordinated action, including economic diversification, climate resilience, social protection, citizen security and accelerated progress towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It also recognises that the challenges confronting Caribbean SIDS are interconnected and require comprehensive responses that strengthen national institutions, promote inclusive economic opportunities and ensure that vulnerable populations are not left behind.

A central feature of the MSDCF is its emphasis on addressing structural vulnerabilities, including economic concentration, exposure to climate-related disasters, weaknesses in data collection and management, and persistent social inequalities.

Through coordinated interventions, the Cooperation Framework seeks to support more resilient and diversified economies, strengthen human capital and social systems, and improve regional capabilities in digital infrastructure, data management and climate risk reduction. It also acknowledges the importance of overcoming financing constraints, institutional fragmentation and intensifying climate hazards that continue to affect development outcomes across the Eastern Caribbean.

To ensure effective implementation, the Framework provides for strengthened governance, monitoring and accountability arrangements through the Joint Steering Committee, Regional Steering Committee and individual Country Implementation Plans.

These mechanisms are intended to promote closer collaboration between participating governments and the United Nations, improve coordination of development assistance and ensure that programmes deliver measurable benefits to citizens.

By becoming the first Eastern Caribbean country to endorse the MSDCF 2027–2031, Antigua and Barbuda has reaffirmed its commitment to regional leadership, international cooperation and a development agenda that places resilience, inclusion and improved living standards at its centre.

This new Framework will guide United Nations development cooperation over the next five years, supporting coordinated action to accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals in Antigua and Barbuda and across the wider Eastern Caribbean.