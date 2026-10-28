Osanix Capsules Introduces Once-Daily Seven-Ingredient Supplement in the UK for Weight Loss and Metabolism Support

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Osanix now offers its once-daily Osanix capsules to customers across the United Kingdom, with a US version of its website serving buyers in the United States. The seven-ingredient food supplement is aimed at adults looking for support with weight management and metabolism alongside balanced meals, movement and rest, and every ingredient on the label carries its own amount, from 600 mg of wheat fibre down to 40 mcg of chromium picolinate.

Official Website:

Osanix at a glance



Form: capsules, 60 per bottle

Directions: one capsule with two large glasses of water, 15 to 30 minutes ahead of a main meal

Formula: seven ingredients, each with a stated amount: cayenne pepper extract, green tea extract, caffeine, wheat fibre, chromium picolinate, ginger extract and L-carnitine tartrate

Intended for: women and men aged 18 and over, according to the company

Markets: the United Kingdom and the United States, each with its own version of the official site

Purchase: one, two or three packs, each order billed once, with a 30-day money-back guarantee Company: Hegumate B.V., trading as Osanix, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Shoppers comparing weight management supplements often start with one practical question: what exactly is inside each capsule? People in the UK searching for Osanix ingredients, Osanix capsules or how to use Osanix tend to want the complete formula with amounts, not a list of names. The company's ingredient table answers that directly. There is no proprietary blend, and caffeine has its own line with its own figure.

The company describes Osanix as support for weight balance, taken as a daily addition to the habits that shape weight management, such as regular meals, physical activity, sleep and hydration. As a food supplement, it is not meant to replace a varied diet or the advice of a doctor or other healthcare professional.

Osanix Capsules: A Once-Daily Format for Everyday Use

The product is built around a single capsule a day, taken shortly before one of the main meals, with no powders to measure and no extra servings to space out across the day. Each bottle holds 60 capsules, and the company's guidance sets one capsule per day as the recommended amount.

Weight Management and Everyday Wellness

Weight management is shaped by everyday factors such as food choices, portion sizes, physical activity, sleep and stress, and needs vary between individuals. Fibre, caffeine and green tea are among the ingredients discussed most often in this area, and the US National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements (ODS) publishes consumer information on how each has been studied.

The ODS consumer page "Dietary Supplements for Weight Loss" encourages anyone considering a supplement for weight management to speak with a healthcare provider first, and to tell every provider about the supplements in use.

Osanix Ingredients: What the Label Lists

The ingredient table names seven ingredients, each with its listed amount:



Cayenne pepper extract: 40 mg

Green tea extract: 150 mg

Caffeine: 100 mg

Wheat fibre: 600 mg

Chromium picolinate: 40 mcg

Ginger extract: 60 mg L-carnitine tartrate: 50 mg

According to the home page, the formula is GMO-free. Because it includes wheat fibre, the product contains wheat. The sections below take each ingredient in turn, drawing on consumer pages from ODS, the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) and MedlinePlus, which is run by the US National Library of Medicine.

Cayenne Pepper Extract: A Warming Spice From Chilli Peppers

Cayenne is a hot chilli pepper of the Capsicum family and a familiar kitchen spice. Its warmth comes from capsaicin, the compound that gives chilli peppers their heat, which has drawn research interest in the weight management area. The ODS weight loss fact sheet notes that capsaicin has not yet been studied enough to know its effect on body weight. Osanix lists 40 mg of cayenne pepper extract, and the ingredient table gives the weight of the extract rather than a separate capsaicin figure. ODS notes that capsaicin can upset the stomach in some people, so anyone with a sensitive stomach should check with a doctor first.

Green Tea Extract: A Concentrate of Camellia Sinensis Leaves

Made from the leaves of Camellia sinensis, the same plant used for black and oolong teas, this extract concentrates catechins along with naturally occurring caffeine. NCCIH, in its "Green Tea: Usefulness and Safety" page (last updated February 2025), notes that the catechins and caffeine in green tea may have a modest effect on body weight, and the ODS weight loss fact sheet likewise describes the effect of green tea as small. Osanix lists 150 mg of green tea extract. NCCIH also notes possible interactions with some heart, blood pressure and cholesterol medicines, and uncommon liver reactions with green tea extract capsules, so people on medication or managing a liver condition should check with a doctor first.

Caffeine: A Familiar Source of Alertness

Caffeine is a bitter substance that occurs naturally in more than 60 plants, among them coffee beans, tea leaves and cacao. MedlinePlus explains that it stimulates the central nervous system, which can help people feel more awake and give a boost of energy. In the weight management area, the ODS weight loss fact sheet reports that supplements with caffeine might help people lose a little weight or gain less weight over time, and adds that regular users become tolerant to caffeine. Osanix lists 100 mg of caffeine on its own line, and the green tea extract contributes some naturally occurring caffeine as well. ODS notes that caffeine can affect sleep, and that its effects add up when it is combined with other stimulating ingredients, so anyone sensitive to caffeine should check with a doctor first.

Wheat Fibre: The Largest Ingredient by Weight

Wheat fibre is a form of dietary fibre obtained from wheat. MedlinePlus describes dietary fibre as a substance found in plants and notes that both its soluble and insoluble types have important health benefits. According to MedlinePlus, dietary fibre adds bulk to the diet and makes people feel full faster, which can help with weight control, and it also supports digestion. MedlinePlus recommends adding fibre to the diet gradually. At 600 mg, wheat fibre is the largest ingredient in the formula by weight, and the directions call for two large glasses of water with every capsule. Because it comes from wheat, the product is not suitable for anyone with a wheat allergy, and people who avoid gluten should check with the company before use.

Chromium Picolinate: A Trace Mineral From Everyday Foods

Chromium is a mineral found in many foods, including meats, bread and grain products, some fruits and vegetables, brewer's yeast and nuts. According to the ODS consumer page on chromium, it might help the body use carbohydrates, fats and proteins, although researchers do not fully understand its role. Chromium picolinate is one of the forms used in supplements. On weight management, ODS reports that clinical trials have found only a very small effect of chromium supplements on body weight. Osanix lists 40 mcg of chromium picolinate. ODS notes that chromium supplements can interact with some medicines, including insulin and other diabetes medicines and the thyroid medicine levothyroxine, so anyone using those medicines should check with a doctor first.

Ginger Extract: A Kitchen Root With a Long History

Ginger, Zingiber officinale, is native to the warm parts of Asia, and its rhizome, the underground stem, is used both in food and for health purposes. NCCIH notes that ginger was traditionally used for a variety of concerns, including indigestion and gastrointestinal discomfort. In its "Ginger: Usefulness and Safety" page (last updated February 2025), NCCIH reports that ginger has been used safely in many research studies in which it was taken by mouth as a dietary supplement. Osanix lists 60 mg of ginger extract. NCCIH notes that ginger can cause stomach discomfort or heartburn in some people and asks anyone who takes medicines to check with a healthcare provider before trying herbal products.

L-Carnitine Tartrate: A Nutrient Linked to Energy Use

Carnitine is a nutrient found in many foods, especially animal foods such as red meat, and the ODS consumer page on carnitine explains that it helps turn the food people eat into the energy they need. Healthy bodies make all the carnitine they need. L-carnitine tartrate is a supplemental form of carnitine. On weight management, the ODS weight loss fact sheet reports that carnitine supplements might help people lose a small amount of weight, while the carnitine fact sheet adds that larger studies are needed to understand the effects better. Osanix lists 50 mg of L-carnitine tartrate. ODS notes that some anticonvulsant medicines can lower carnitine levels in the body, so people who take them should check with a doctor first.

Each agency page above looks at a single ingredient by itself, and none evaluates the finished Osanix formula.

How to Use Osanix

The usage page sets out a short routine. Adults take one capsule a day, without chewing, with two large glasses of water, at least 500 ml in total, about 15 to 30 minutes ahead of one of the main meals; the company suggests the largest meal of the day. One capsule per day is the recommended amount, and a missed capsule is simply skipped rather than doubled the next time.

Osanix Label Transparency and Product Information

The product lists all seven ingredients with individual amounts instead of a single proprietary blend figure. That makes it straightforward to see what quantity of each ingredient a capsule provides, to count the 100 mg of caffeine alongside tea, coffee and other caffeinated drinks, and to notice wheat as an ingredient.

Current ingredient information and directions appear on the Ingredients and Usage pages of the official site, which has separate versions for UK and US customers. The product is sold by Hegumate B.V., trading as Osanix, which lists its address on Keizersgracht in Amsterdam and its registration with the Dutch Chamber of Commerce on the site's company information page.

Who Should Talk to a Doctor or Pharmacist Before Taking Osanix

The company states that Osanix is intended for women and men aged 18 and over, and it advises against use during pregnancy or shortly after giving birth. The formula contains wheat fibre, so it is not suitable for anyone with a wheat allergy. The website also recommends consulting a doctor before taking supplements, and the agency pages described above highlight these groups:



People who are pregnant, breastfeeding or have recently given birth

Anyone under 18

People who avoid gluten

People sensitive to caffeine, and those with sleep problems, migraines, acid reflux or high blood pressure

People who have a liver condition

People taking diabetes, thyroid, heart, blood pressure or cholesterol medicines, anticonvulsants or other stimulants Anyone preparing for a surgical procedure

The ODS consumer guide to dietary supplements recommends discussing any supplements with a healthcare provider before surgery and telling every provider about all supplements in use.

Osanix Within a Balanced Daily Routine

Supplements cannot take the place of the variety of foods that make up a healthy eating routine, as the ODS consumer guide to dietary supplements points out. Osanix fits into that picture as a once-daily capsule taken before a main meal, alongside meals built on vegetables, fruit, whole grains and protein, regular physical activity, consistent sleep and plenty of water through the day. The company's own pages note that results vary between individuals and that age, lifestyle, diet, exercise habits and overall health all play a part.

Where Osanix Is Available

Osanix is sold through the official Osanix website, whose UK version offers one, two or three packs; a US version of the site serves customers in the United States. Each order is billed once rather than as a subscription, and the company offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. The site lists current package options, delivery details and the full return policy.

Osanix FAQ: Ingredients, Side Effects and Ordering

What is Osanix?

A once-daily capsule supplement positioned as support for weight balance and metabolism, sold in the UK and the US by Hegumate B.V. of Amsterdam.

What does Osanix do?

It combines seven listed ingredients, including green tea extract, caffeine, chromium and L-carnitine, in one daily capsule, and the company describes it as support for weight balance alongside a balanced diet and regular activity. It is sold as a supplement rather than a medicine.

What are the ingredients in Osanix?

Cayenne pepper extract (40 mg), green tea extract (150 mg), caffeine (100 mg), wheat fibre (600 mg), chromium picolinate (40 mcg), ginger extract (60 mg) and L-carnitine tartrate (50 mg).

How much caffeine does Osanix contain?

The ingredient table lists 100 mg, and the green tea extract adds some naturally occurring caffeine. Caffeine from tea, coffee and soft drinks counts toward the same daily total.

Are Osanix capsules the same as Osanix weight loss tablets?

Yes. The product comes as capsules, and its home page also calls them tablets, so Osanix tablets, diet capsules and weight loss tablets all describe the same once-daily product.

Does Osanix work for weight loss?

The company describes the capsule as support for weight balance alongside diet and activity, and notes that age, lifestyle, diet, exercise habits and overall health all influence results. The research summarised by ODS and NCCIH concerns single ingredients, not the complete Osanix formula.

Does Osanix have side effects?

The company's usage page states that dry mouth may occur in rare cases. People who react strongly to caffeine, or who have a sensitive stomach, should check with a doctor first.

Can the Osanix capsule be opened?

Yes. The usage page says that people who have difficulty swallowing capsules can open the capsule and mix the contents with drinking water.

Is Osanix gluten-free?

The formula contains wheat fibre, so it is not suitable for anyone with a wheat allergy. The site does not state whether the product is gluten-free, so people who avoid gluten should contact the company before use.

Is Osanix a medication?

No. It is sold as a food supplement and is not meant for any medical condition.

Is Osanix a substitute for a balanced diet?

No. ODS notes that supplements cannot take the place of the variety of foods that are important to a healthy eating routine. The capsule is meant to be one part of a routine that includes balanced meals, activity and rest.

Can Osanix be combined with other supplements?

Anyone taking other supplements should review the combined ingredients with a healthcare provider, paying particular attention to caffeine from other products.

Is Osanix available in the UK?

Yes. The UK version of the official website takes orders for one, two or three packs, and returns go to the company's address in the Netherlands.

Is Osanix a subscription?

No. According to the order page, each order is charged once and there are no recurring payments.

Where can Osanix be ordered?

Through the Osanix order page on the official website, which has separate versions for UK and US customers.

Is there an Osanix money-back guarantee?

Orders carry a 30-day money-back guarantee. The return policy asks customers to email customer service first and describes returns within 30 calendar days of receipt for products in their original, unopened packaging.

How can Osanix customer service be reached?

By email at..., the address listed on the usage and contact pages.

About Osanix

Osanix is a once-daily supplement capsule that combines seven ingredients with stated amounts and is positioned as support for weight balance. It is sold online to customers in the United Kingdom and the United States by Hegumate B.V., trading as Osanix, a company based in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The company states that customer satisfaction comes first, and it publishes its ingredient table, directions and return policy on its website. Hegumate B.V. confirms that it holds the rights to all text and images distributed with this release. This release contains affiliate links, and a commission may be paid on purchases made through them.

Media Contact

Osanix (Hegumate B.V.)

Email: ...

Website: get-osanix.com

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Osanix does not take the place of advice from a healthcare professional. Individual results may vary.













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Osanix Capsules Introduces Once-Daily Seven-Ingredient Supplement in the UK for Weight Loss and Metabolism Support