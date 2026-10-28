Mesa Dentist William Fulcher Hosts 11Th Annual Veterans Smile Day, Offers Free Dental Care To US Veterans On November 11

Veteran's Day 11/11/26 - Free Dentistry for Vets in Mesa, AZ

William C. Fulcher, D.D.S. - Founder & CEO

My Dental Dentistry & Implants Gilbert has given away more than $1 million in dental work to veterans since the event began.

- Dr. William FulcherMESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. William Fulcher and the team at My Dental Dentistry & Implants Gilbert will host their 11th annual Veterans Smile Day on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 (Veterans Day). This year's event will run from 8 A.M. to 4 and will be held at 1959 S Val Vista Dr, Suite #118, in Mesa, AZ.“So this is our 11th annual Veterans Smile Day where we treat the dental needs of any military veterans from the United States at no cost to them,” said Dr. Fulcher.“So it's first come, first serve. We start bright and early, so the line usually gets pretty long, but anything we can do in same-day treatment. Whether it's cleanings, fillings, or crowns, it gets done. We even do implants for them as well. So, we'll do basically anything we can get done that day.”The event has grown into one of the practice's biggest days of the year.“It's a tremendous blessing to be able to give back and obviously to serve people,” Dr. Fulcher said.“This is our 11th year, so we generally will do over $100,000 of dentistry that day. And so for the entirety of the time we've been doing it, we've given away over $1 million in dental work to our veterans. So it's a great cause to get behind, but it's obviously a needed one.”That need is large.“What we found in being in dentistry is only about 25% of the veterans who are enrolled in the VA have dental benefits, and so there's a huge need for them,” Dr. Fulcher said.“And so we try to give back.”Asked which patient stands out to him since he started the event, Dr. Fulcher recalled a veteran named John.“The first one who popped into my mind was a guy by the name of John who had lost his leg. And because of the rehab and being in and out of the military, he ended up losing his teeth as well. Subsequently, he lost his family too. And to get back on his feet, you know, he's like, 'I can't date. I don't want to have to take off my leg and take out my teeth.' And so we were able to do full mouth rehab on him and get him a full mouth set of implants. It totally changed his life around.”The 11th Annual Veterans Smile Day starts with a ceremony before the first patient is seen.“We'll start off with the national anthem at 7:50 A.M.,” Dr. Fulcher said.“A little flag ceremony, and then we start seeing our first patient at 8 A.M. But the line will start early in the morning, and then we start giving out numbers to those seeking care at 7:30 A.M. and then we'll just start seeing patients every 30 minutes.”Veterans are required to bring proof of service.“We do ask that you have a military ID,” Dr. Fulcher said.Dr. Fulcher does not arrive at the event empty-handed. Five dentists and the full office team will donate their time as well.“We do have 5 dentists giving back and together with our staff we have 30+ volunteers, so we're able to do quite a bit,” he said.Volunteers are welcome.“There's definitely always a need for more help,” Dr. Fulcher said.“So the more people we can get through as far as serving the veterans goes, with more hands on deck, the better off both we and our service members will be.”Event DetailsWhat: 11th Annual Veterans Smile Day: free same-day dental care for U.S. military veteransWhen: Wednesday, November 11, 2026 (Veterans Day), 8 A.M. to 4 P.M.Schedule: Numbers handed out at 7:30 A.M. National anthem and flag ceremony starts at 7:50 A.M. First patient seen at 8 A.M., then every 30 minutes followingWhere: My Dental Dentistry & Implants Gilbert, 1959 S Val Vista Dr, Suite #118, Mesa, AZ 85204 (northeast corner of Val Vista and Baseline, just off the US 60)Treatment: Cleanings, fillings, crowns and implants done the same dayCost: Free to veteransWhat to Bring: Military IDHow it works: First come, first served. The line starts early, so arrive well before 7:30 A.M.Website:About My Dental Dentistry & Implants Gilbert: My Dental Dentistry & Implants Gilbert, led by Dr. William Fulcher, provides general, cosmetic and implant dentistry from its office at 1959 S Val Vista Dr, Suite #118, in Mesa, Arizona. The practice has hosted Veterans Smile Day every Veterans Day for 11 years.Learn more by visiting:

William C. Fulcher, D.D.S.

My Dental Dentistry & Implants

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Mesa Dentist William Fulcher Hosts 11th Annual Veterans Smile Day, Offers Free Dental Care to US Veterans on November 11 News Provided By Advanced Marketing Experts LLC October 28, 2026, 22:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR



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