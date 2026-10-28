GOOGL Stock Slumps 11% After-Hours: Alphabet's Surge In AI Spending Pressures Third-Quarter Profits And Cash Flows



Total quarterly revenue reached $127.6 billion, up 25% year-over-year, boosted by a 103% revenue surge in Google Cloud.

Net income available to common stockholders dropped to $2.12 per share, missing analyst estimates of $2.99 per share. Heightened capex dragged free cash flow into negative territory for a second straight quarter at negative $9.1 billion.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) reported third-quarter financial results Wednesday that highlighted strong top-line revenue growth across its core digital ad and cloud operations, though massive investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure and investment losses squeezed profitability.

The Google parent company posted consolidated revenue of $127.58 billion for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2026, marking a 25% increase compared with $102.35 billion in the same period last year. Net income available to common stockholders fell to $26.17 billion, or $2.12 per share, compared with $34.98 billion, or $2.87 per share, a year earlier.

Earnings missed Wall Street expectations of $2.99 per share, driven by an $8.7 billion quarterly loss in the company's equity investment portfolio and surging capex.

Despite the earnings shortfall, CEO Sundar Pichai emphasized that the company's long-term artificial intelligence investments are expanding its product reach and driving core search activity.

"We had a strong quarter and are now on a half-trillion dollar revenue run rate," Pichai said in a statement. "Our deep full stack approach is driving momentum across the business... Our AI investments are driving overall Search query growth, including commercial queries."

GOOGL stock dropped about 11% after-hours on Wednesday.

Cloud Growth Acceleration

Google Cloud emerged as a primary growth engine during the quarter, posting a 103% increase in revenue to $30.71 billion, up from $15.16 billion in the third quarter of 2025. Operating income for the cloud division rose to $11.12 billion, compared with $3.59 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Management attributed the cloud expansion to high demand for enterprise AI solutions, core Google Cloud Platform (GCP) services, and system sales of its proprietary Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) hardware.

Core Search and Digital Advertising

Google's core advertising division continued to provide the bulk of Alphabet's revenue, gaining about 11% to $96.30 billion, followed by Google Search & other, which grew 12% to $63.35 billion, up from $56.57 billion a year ago.

YouTube Ad sales increased to $11.21 billion from $10.26 billion, and Subscriptions, Platforms, and Devices revenues rose to $14.29 billion, compared to $12.87 billion in Q3 2025, helped by YouTube Music and Premium surpassing 150 million global subscribers.

AI Capex And Cash Flows

Alphabet's aggressive buildout of data centers and server capacity to support its Gemini AI models and third-party developers pushed capital spending upward.

The heavy spending resulted in negative free cash flow of $9.1 billion for the quarter ending September 2026-the second consecutive quarter of negative free cash flow. The company previously indicated in July that full-year capital expenditure could reach up to $205 billion to meet long-term computing demand.

To support corporate liquidity and ongoing expansion, Alphabet issued $28.7 billion in senior unsecured debt during the third quarter and raised $12.4 billion in net proceeds through stock sales under its at-the-market share issuance program.

Going ahead, analysts polled by Fiscal expect the company's free cash flow to remain negative until the quarter ending September 2027 as the firm continues to spend on its capex buildout.

GOOGL Stock: Retail View

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