Stetson University President Selected For Prestigious Florida 500

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Florida Trend magazine names the Florida 500 each year, recognizing the state's most influential leaders

DELAND, Fla., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Christopher F. Roellke, president of Stetson University, has been selected by Florida Trend magazine for its prestigious 2026 Florida 500, recognizing the state's most influential leaders.

Florida Trend conducts extensive research and interviews each year to compile the Florida 500, recognizing the most influential executives in different economic sectors throughout the state, including business, education and law.

Florida 500 honorees demonstrate an impact beyond their organization, and Florida Trend places a high premium on community service and philanthropy. The magazine looks for individuals who are sought out in their communities or industry for leadership or who set a standard for best practices in their field.

“I am deeply honored to be included in the Florida 500, a recognition that reflects the extraordinary contributions of our faculty, students, alumni, staff and Board of Trustees,” President Roellke said.“Since 1883, Stetson has been a Florida gem and this honor inspires us to build on that legacy as we elevate Stetson to a national treasure."

Since becoming Stetson's 10th president in 2020, Roellke has led the university to increased national recognition as one of the best colleges in America. Stetson College of Law was ranked this year as No. 1 in the nation for Trial Advocacy and Legal Writing by U.S. News & World Report.

During his tenure, Stetson has raised $240 million and increased its endowment to $445 million. He has overseen significant expansion of the DeLand campus, highlighted by the new Cici & Hyatt Brown Hall for Health & Innovation, the 305-bed Lynn Hall and the historical reconstruction of Hulley Tower. In addition, the university recently announced plans for a transformative redevelopment of its Tampa Law Center.

Under his leadership, Stetson launched the Hatter Ready program, providing students with immersive, hands-on experiences to prepare them for successful careers and graduate school.

Roellke currently serves as chairperson of the Independent Colleges and Universities of Florida (ICUF) and was just elected to the Board of Directors for the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities (NAICU). He also is a member of College Presidents for Civic Preparedness, a consortium that advances higher education's pivotal role in preparing students to be engaged citizens and to uphold free expression on campus.

He earned his BA degree in political science from Wesleyan University and a master's degree and doctorate in the social and philosophical foundations of educational administration from Cornell University. He was a 2014 Fulbright Scholar and a visiting scholar at Yale Law School.

About Stetson University

Founded in 1883, Stetson University is the oldest private university in Central Florida. Stetson offers a relationship-rich education with immersive experiences that ready students for success in their lives and careers. Stetson University has been selected as one of the Best Colleges in America by U.S. News & World Report, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes and Princeton Review.

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Stetson University President, Dr. Christopher F. Roellke Stetson University President Christopher F. Roellke, PhD, and the Presidential Fellows

CONTACT: Cory Lancaster Stetson University 386-822-7214...