1TCH Simplifies Fiat-To-Stablecoin Conversion For Freelancers And Global Businesses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Connecting traditional payments with USDC and USDT, 1TCH offers eligible users a streamlined way to access stablecoins, with same-day processing available for qualifying transactions.

Kalispell, MT, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1TCH Bridges the Gap Between Fiat Payments and Stablecoins for Freelancers and Global Businesses







1TCH.APP connects traditional fiat payment services with USDC and USDT stablecoin capabilities for eligible freelancers and businesses.

As professionals worldwide seek greater flexibility beyond traditional banking platforms such as Mercury, Wise, and Payoneer, 1TCH introduces a streamlined approach to accessing USDC and USDT from eligible fiat funds.



1TCH.APP - The way people earn money has changed. Freelancers work with international clients, software developers build products for companies across borders, and digital businesses increasingly operate without geographical limitations.

Yet one challenge remains: how can professionals move from traditional fiat payments to stablecoins such as USDC and USDT without navigating multiple disconnected financial services?

1TCH.APP is addressing this need by bringing traditional payment infrastructure and digital asset capabilities together in one financial platform.

A Growing Need Among Mercury, Wise, and Payoneer Users

Millions of professionals and businesses use financial platforms such as Mercury, Wise, and Payoneer to receive payments, manage balances, and conduct international transactions.

At the same time, demand for stablecoins continues to grow among freelancers, remote workers, entrepreneurs, and technology companies seeking new ways to manage their financial operations.

For these users, the challenge is not necessarily receiving money. It is accessing supported digital dollar solutions after their funds become available.

1TCH is designed to help bridge that gap.

From Traditional Payments to Digital Dollars

1TCH provides a unified financial experience where eligible customers can access supported fiat payment services and convert available balances into stablecoins such as USDC and USDT.

The platform is designed around a straightforward experience:

Receive Fiat. Convert to Stablecoins. Transfer Globally.

Instead of navigating multiple independent platforms, customers can manage supported banking and stablecoin activities through one interface.

Key capabilities include:



USD Payment Infrastructure: Access supported USD account and payment services for eligible customers.

ACH and Wire Transfers: Receive eligible payments through supported banking networks.

USDC and USDT Conversion: Convert supported, available fiat balances into stablecoins.

Same-Day Opportunities: Qualifying transactions may be processed within the same business day, depending on settlement, compliance approval, and service availability.

Blockchain Transfers: Move supported stablecoins to eligible external wallets using available networks. Built for Global Professionals: A financial experience tailored to freelancers, software developers, independent contractors, entrepreneurs, and international businesses.

Designed for Professionals Who Earn Across Borders

Consider an independent software developer working with an international client.

The developer completes a project, issues an invoice, and receives payment through a traditional banking network. Once the eligible funds have settled and become available within 1TCH, the developer may choose to convert their balance into USDC or USDT.

This flexibility is particularly relevant for professionals working in artificial intelligence, software engineering, digital consulting, design, and other globally connected industries.

1TCH aims to make this transition more accessible through a single platform designed for modern financial needs.

Speed, Flexibility, and Financial Control

In a digital economy where business operates across time zones, waiting days to move funds between disconnected services can create unnecessary friction.

1TCH focuses on simplifying the customer experience while maintaining applicable identity verification, financial compliance, and banking requirements.

For qualifying transactions, same-business-day processing may be available after funds have settled and all required reviews have been completed.

“The future of finance is not about choosing between traditional banking and digital assets. It is about making both work together. At 1TCH, our goal is to give freelancers, entrepreneurs, and global businesses a simpler way to access and manage their money across these two financial worlds.”

- 1TCH Leadership Team

Connecting the Traditional and Digital Financial Economies

As stablecoins become increasingly relevant to global payments, 1TCH is building a financial experience intended to connect conventional banking services with the next generation of digital finance.

For professionals accustomed to platforms such as Mercury, Wise, and Payoneer, 1TCH offers an additional financial option: access to supported fiat and stablecoin capabilities within a streamlined environment.

The platform's objective is simple:

Your Earnings. Your Choice. Fiat or Stablecoins.

About 1TCH

1TCH.APP is a financial technology platform focused on connecting traditional payment infrastructure with digital asset services. Its mission is to simplify access to supported fiat payment methods, stablecoin conversion, and cross-border financial capabilities for eligible individuals and businesses.

Learn more:

Important Disclosure

Services, currencies, payment networks, conversion options, transaction limits, and processing times are subject to eligibility, jurisdiction, banking partner approval, compliance requirements, and operational availability. Same-day processing is not guaranteed. Transfers originating from third-party financial providers must comply with those providers' applicable terms and policies.

Mercury, Wise, and Payoneer are trademarks of their respective owners. References to these platforms are for informational and market-context purposes only. 1TCH is not affiliated with, sponsored by, or endorsed by these companies, and no direct integration or transfer compatibility is implied.







1TCH.APP illustrates a streamlined approach to accessing stablecoins from supported fiat funds, with same-day processing available for qualifying transactions.

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