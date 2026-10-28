MPS Releases Safety Guidance To California Retailers Preparing For Black Friday Supporting SB 553 Compliance

MPS Security & Protection - Black Friday Safety Guidance for California Retailers. Image licensed from: Depositphotos/Dmitrii Shironosov

MPS Security & Protection offers California retailers practical SB 553 guidance ahead of Black Friday, addressing workplace risks before holiday crowds arrive.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MPS Security & Protection (MPS) has issued practical safety guidance to help California retailers prepare for Black Friday, with a focus on workplace violence prevention under SB 553. The guidance addresses how holiday crowds, long lines, and thin staffing can intensify safety concerns on the retail floor, and it targets retail operations and loss-prevention managers who need stores and staff ready before the rush begins rather than after it starts.

The timely guidance is made available from MPS at

Black Friday brings together several recognized risk factors in a single day. Cal/OSHA guidance identifies exchanging money with customers, working alone, and working late or early shifts as conditions that raise the likelihood of workplace violence, and extended holiday hours bring all three together at once. Industry reporting adds further context: the National Retail Federation's 2026 report on retail theft and violence found that retailers continue to face theft, violence, and fraud, including rising guest-related violence and homelessness-related incidents.

California law sets clear expectations for how employers respond to that risk. California Labor Code section 6401.9, enacted through SB 553, has required covered employers since July 1, 2024, to establish, implement, and maintain a written Workplace Violence Prevention Plan developed with employee involvement. The plan must address the specific hazards of each work area rather than rely on a generic template, and it may stand alone or fold into an existing Injury and Illness Prevention Program.

A functional plan names the individuals responsible for carrying it out and sets clear procedures for reporting and responding to incidents and threats, while also addressing how hazards get identified and corrected. It requires employee training and lays out steps for reviewing and investigating incidents after they happen, and reporting procedures should let staff flag concerns internally or to law enforcement without fear of retaliation.

A plan only works if employees know how to use it under pressure, so training matters as much as the document itself. Covered employers must provide training when a plan is first established and annually afterward, and a surge of seasonal Black Friday hires creates a natural trigger for a refresher session. Practical training content includes recognizing threats, de-escalation techniques, reporting without fear of reprisal, and knowing when to disengage and call for backup rather than confronting an aggressive customer.

MPS Security & Protection works with retail clients on risk mitigation and management strategies that treat workplace violence prevention as an ongoing practice rather than a seasonal task. Retail and loss-prevention teams that get ahead of SB 553 requirements now, rather than during the holiday scramble, enter Black Friday with a plan, trained staff, and documentation already in place. Retailers seeking guidance customized for their stores can reach out to MPS directly.

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MPS Releases Safety Guidance to California Retailers Preparing for Black Friday Supporting SB 553 Compliance News Provided By Agency VISIBLE October 28, 2026, 22:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Retail, World & Regional



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