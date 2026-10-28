Engineering Student Abdullah Al Junayed Summits 6,816-Meter Himalayan Peak

Junayed a former aeronautical engineering student

Junayed reached the peak

Junayed climbing

Bangladeshi mechanical engineering student reaches Reo Purgyil summit and holds international titles in astronomy, informatics, mathematics and robotics.

- Lena TillettPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Abdullah Al Junayed, a Bangladeshi mechanical engineering student, reached the summit of Reo Purgyil, a roughly 6,816-meter (22,362-foot) peak in India's Himachal Pradesh, on October 12, 2026. He stood on top at first light and planted a Bangladeshi flag that his grandmother had re-stitched from a flag his grandfather kept after the Liberation War.Junayed grew up in Bangladesh's flat river delta, where he said mountains were the stuff of myth. He trained by running the stairwells of half-built buildings in Dhaka, carrying sacks of rice to simulate a pack and reading altitude-sickness charts between homework assignments. He saved the money for the expedition himself.“It was a chance to prove that stories of who we're 'supposed' to be can be rewritten,” Junayed said.Not everyone agreed with the plan, he said. A relative joked that Bengalis write verse rather than climb summits, and a teacher told him to concentrate on his studies. The doubts grew louder as the trip approached.Junayed said a storm kept his team at Camp II for 26 hours, and that he passed the time explaining avalanche physics to his guide. Summit day began at 3 a.m. Near 6,300 meters, he said, the guide warned that the winds were dangerous and advised turning back. Junayed said he was frightened but continued, thinking of a boy who had once asked him whether people like them climb.At the top, he said, he wrapped his grandfather's flag around his neck and then planted it, not to announce an achievement but to say that people like him belong in the mountains too.Since returning, Junayed said, he has been mentoring a youth climbing group in Khulna, teaching rope-rescue techniques over video calls. He said he hopes to lead a team of young Bangladeshi climbers to the Himalayas within a year.The ascent adds to an international competition record that spans several fields.In informatics and computing, Junayed won gold medals at the International Informatics Olympiad in 2021, 2022 and 2025, a Gold Award in Programming and Informatics at the World Collegiate Programming Contest in 2026, and a gold medal at the International Olympiad in Informatics and Computer Science in 2024. He also won silver medals in 2024 for algorithm design at the International Advanced Algorithms Olympiad and at the Global Computing and Programming Challenge.In astronomy and space science, he earned Diploma I distinctions at the International Astronomy Olympiad in 2017 and 2022 and ranked first in the world at the 2023 International Space Olympiad. His other results include a Gold Medal at the 2024 Galileo International Astronomy Olympiad, a gold distinction at the International Astronomy and Astrophysics Competition, Gold Recognition at the 2022 ClimateScience Olympiad and a team Silver Medal at the 2022 International Aerospace Olympiad.In mathematics and statistics, Junayed won a Gold Award at the World International Mathematical Olympiad final and International Mathematical Kangaroo gold medals in 2020, 2021 and 2024. In 2023 he won gold medals at the Hong Kong International Math Olympiad, the Asia International Mathematical Olympiad and the International Statistics Olympiad, and he won gold at the International Youth Math Competition in 2024 and 2025.In physics, engineering and robotics, he earned a Diploma I (Gold) at the 2024 Phystech International competition, run with the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, and a 2024 Gold Medal at the National Science Olympiad. He took a Bronze Medal in engineering at the 2024 International Greenwich Olympiad in London, and in 2025 won an Engineering Gold Medal at the International Competition on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics for a conceptual study of a mini hypersonic missile defense system. In 2026 he was named individual champion in Autonomous Robotics and Intelligent Systems at the 12th World Collegiate Robotics Championship, won a Gold Award in the same field at the VII World Robotics Competition and ranked fourth in the world in the Innovator Track of the World Tech Olympiad. In 2020 he won first place at the International Robot Challenge.Earlier results include silver medals at the 2021 World Math Championship and the 2021 Hong Kong International Math Olympiad heat, a gold medal at the ISC International Astronomy and Space Olympiad in 2022 and 2023, a 2024 Gold Medal at the International Space Olympiad, a Bronze Medal at the 2024 International Science Olympiad and a 2020 Diploma I at the Phystech International Physics Olympiad.Junayed reports a 4.00 cumulative GPA and first place in his department. As a student researcher at the Space Flight and Intelligent Systems Laboratory, he studies space flight dynamics, autonomous navigation and satellite architectures. Since March 2026 he has also been developing a vision-based exoskeleton hand, controlled by gestures and eye blinks, for rehabilitation and accessible human-machine interaction. His QuickQuant project is a framework for studying quantum error correction in noisy quantum devices.He is co-founder and aerodynamics lead at Fly Aerospace, where he models drag-reduction airfoils and boundary-layer separation, and he works as a flight operations assistant and private pilot student at the Bangladesh Flying Academy.Junayed has also spent years helping other students prepare for competitions. He founded Beyond The Box, which offered free STEM tuition, robotics and programming mentorship, and university admissions guidance to rural and underprivileged students. He founded the astronomy and robotics clubs at his former school, co-founded the Puji Foundation, a charity that began with pandemic relief, and serves as general secretary of Right Talk Bangladesh, which runs youth skills and advocacy programs. He has mentored Bangladesh's national delegations at international astronomy and robotics events, and he served as an International Space Station outreach ambassador, running space science and satellite communication workshops for more than 500 students. He completed the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award at the Gold level.

Lena Tillett

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Engineering Student Abdullah Al Junayed Summits 6,816-Meter Himalayan Peak News Provided By IUBAT October 28, 2026, 22:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Education, Science, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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