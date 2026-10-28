Cahero Heritage Brings The Third Wave Of Digital Assets To Market: Three Security Tokens Anchored To USD 7B In Gemstones

Alfonso Cahero, Chairman and Founder of Cahero Heritage and founder of the three issuing companies behind EMRL.D, Ruby.D and SPHR.D

Cahero Heritage, issuer group behind EMRL.D, Ruby.D and SPHR.D

EMRL.D, Ruby.D and SPHR.D are issued inside U.S. securities law by three Delaware companies and anchored to US $7.05 billion of appraised gemstones

- Alfonso Cahero, Chairman and Founder of Cahero Heritage

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cahero Heritage today introduced EMRL.D, a digital security anchored to The First Light, a collection of 136 natural cut emeralds, each carrying its own report from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). EMRL.D is the first of three gemstone-backed security tokens. Ruby.D is anchored to The Deep Fire, a collection of rubies, and SPHR.D to The Still Water, a collection of sapphires. Bitcoin and most other cryptocurrencies have no physical assets behind them. These tokens are tied to appraised gemstone reserves held in independent vault custody, whose value follows the gem trade rather than the crypto markets. The three collections carry a combined appraised collateral of US $7,046,779,893.23.

Each token is a security of its own Delaware issuing company, recorded on a public blockchain instead of a paper certificate. Cahero Nytra Holding LLC issues EMRL.D and holds the emerald collection; Cahero Korva Holding LLC issues Ruby.D and holds the ruby collection; Cahero Tryon Holding LLC issues SPHR.D and holds the sapphire collection. Each company holds exactly one collection and no other business. The three issuers have one founder and one sole owner, Alfonso Cahero, Chairman and Founder of Cahero Heritage. Cahero Nytra Holding LLC and Cahero Korva Holding LLC have each filed an offering statement on Form 1-A with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The tokens are minted as ERC-20 contracts on the Polygon network, the technical standard behind most digital assets, so wallets, exchanges and liquidity pools can handle them without custom engineering. One billion units of each token exist on-chain and are visible to anyone. The offerings proceed under Regulation A, which opens a public door, and under Regulation D, a private placement built for institutional size.

“A security is only as serious as the people who stand behind it,” said Alfonso Cahero, Chairman and Founder of Cahero Heritage.“Every one of these collections is held by a company I founded and own outright. That is deliberate: the backing of each token traces to a named person, not to an anonymous team. Digital assets have traded on sentiment alone, and the swing in pricing is what has kept institutions out. We anchor a token to real, appraised physical gemstone reserves, so its value starts with evidence, not mood. That is the third wave of digital assets, and I believe it will be built on things people can hold, verify and pass on.”

Tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), a category that includes Treasury funds, private credit and gold, were valued at about $23.6 billion in March 2026, according to the data site DeFiLlama. McKinsey & Co. estimated in June 2024 that the market could reach about $2 trillion by 2030. Colored gemstones, an alternative asset long traded privately and priced out of public view, are among its newest arrivals. Tokenization gives them smaller units, a public record of every transfer and broader access.

Behind the tokens stands a chain of proof in which every link is issued by someone other than the issuer. The GIA examines every stone and issues a report for each one. Independent appraisals of record state the value of each collection as a single lot: US $2,456,626,442.66 for the emeralds linked to EMRL.D, US $2,345,836,133.44 for the rubies linked to Ruby.D and US $2,244,317,317.13 for the sapphires linked to SPHR.D, a combined appraised value of US $7,046,779,893.23 across 408 parcels. The collections do not sit with the issuers: they are held by an independent vault depository in the United States under safekeeping receipts issued by the depository, notarized and apostilled in the State of New York under the Hague Convention. Each offering record is public on the SEC's EDGAR system, and each token contract is verifiable on Polygon.

These instruments are built for what comes after the raise: secondary market access and institutional allocation. One billion units of each token exist on-chain today, visible to anyone and transferable like any ERC-20, and behind every unit stands the same vaulted, appraised, SEC-disclosed collection.

“These are institutional-grade renditions of an alternative asset that the mainstream investment market has not yet explored,” Cahero said.“We built them inside securities law, not around it.”

For more information, visit or email.... Media contact:.... Issuer address: 4300 Biscayne Blvd, Suite 203, Miami, FL 33137 (see ).

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Disclosure. Gemstone values reflect independent appraisals, not market values. Digital assets involve investment risks.

Cahero Nytra Holding LLC (EMRL.D) and Cahero Korva Holding LLC (Ruby.D) have each filed an offering statement on Form 1-A with the SEC. No money or other consideration is being solicited. An indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind. Investing in the tokens involves risk. The preliminary offering circulars are here: (EMRL.D) and (Ruby.D).

This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

About Cahero Heritage

Cahero Heritage is the issuer group behind EMRL.D, Ruby.D and SPHR.D, three gemstone-backed security tokens issued inside U.S. securities law by Cahero Nytra Holding LLC, Cahero Korva Holding LLC and Cahero Tryon Holding LLC, Delaware companies founded and wholly owned by Alfonso Cahero, Chairman and Founder of Cahero Heritage. Each company holds one appraised collection of GIA-graded gemstones in independent vault custody and issues one token against it; the three collections carry a combined appraised collateral of US $7,046,779,893.23, offered under Regulation A and Regulation D. Find out more at or email....

About Alfonso Cahero

Alfonso Cahero is the Chairman and Founder of Cahero Heritage and the founder and sole owner of its three issuing companies. He is Chairman and Founder of Cahero, Founder and Chairman of Cahero Family Office in Geneva, Chairman of Imperium Astralys, and a member of the Forbes Finance Council. He is the author of 110 published books, the latest being The Source Architect, published by Forbes Books in September 2026.

Diana Tirado

Cahero Heritage

+1 3053229329

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Cahero Heritage Brings the Third Wave of Digital Assets to Market: Three Security Tokens Anchored to USD 7B in Gemstones News Provided By Global Press Syndicate LLC October 28, 2026, 22:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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