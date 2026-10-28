MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New studies say AI search sends little traffic. Victorious research finds AI shapes which brands buyers choose, a moment click data can't measure.

- Michael Transon, CEO, VictoriousSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Three studies published this month argue that AI search does not justify the investment because it sends so little traffic. The largest, SEO consultant Marie Haynes' analysis of 100 websites and more than 145 million sessions over 12 months, published Oct. 21, found that ChatGPT sent 0.62 percent as many visits as Google organic search, even though ChatGPT visitors converted at 13.8 percent compared with 3.02 percent for Google.Victorious, an SEO and AEO agency that builds AI search visibility for mid-market and enterprise companies, says the studies measure clicks, while most of AI search's effect on buyers happens earlier, when a buyer asks an AI platform which companies to consider."These studies are taking a measurement problem that everybody already knows about and using it as proof that AI search doesn't matter," said Michael Transon, CEO of Victorious. "Most of what AI search does to a buyer is not going to show up as a click."Transon describes a common path. A buyer asks ChatGPT which companies to consider and sees a brand named. Days later, the same buyer searches for that brand on Google or types its address directly. Analytics credits the visit to search, paid, or direct traffic, and the AI conversation that started it never appears."AI visibility at the end of the day is not about traffic, it's about influence," Transon said.The agency's Q3 2026 Search Report measured that influence at the point of decision. Across 161 brands, those whose content AI platforms cited while buyers were researching a category were named 94 percent of the time when buyers asked which company to choose, compared with 50 percent for brands that were not cited. The report also found Google's AI Overviews on 97.5 percent of the category searches studied, which means much of what analytics records as Google traffic now passes through Google's AI first.Transon acknowledged the strongest argument on the other side. One of the three studies looked for a lift in branded search and direct traffic that could be tied to AI visibility and did not find one."That's a very valid, fair point," he said. "And it's also why I would measure influence directly, by tracking how often AI names your company when buyers are asking about your category, alongside the traffic."Transon covered the studies and the full Q3 findings on episode 19 of The Search Signal, the agency's podcast.About VictoriousVictorious is an SEO and AEO agency that helps mid-market and enterprise companies grow their visibility in Google and AI platforms like ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Perplexity. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, the agency delivers technical SEO, content strategies, and digital PR. Victorious has been named Search Agency of the Year five times by juries of its peers at the US Search Awards, the US Agency Awards, and Search Engine Land.

Jill Maldonado

Victorious

+1 (415) 621-9830

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AI Search Traffic Studies Miss the Value of Visibility, Victorious Says News Provided By Victorious October 28, 2026, 22:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.