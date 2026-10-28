NVE CORPORATION INVESTIGATION: NVEC Securities Investors Encouraged To Contact Kirby Mcinerney LLP About Their Rights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against NVE Corporation (“NVE” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: NVE). The investigation concerns whether the Company and/or members of its senior management may have violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices. If you purchased or otherwise acquired NVE securities, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to learn more about your rights.

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What Happened?

On October 21, 2026, NVE Corporation reported its second quarter fiscal 2027 financial results, revealing that revenue decreased 47%, product sales decreased 48%, gross profit decreased 49%, and diluted EPS decreased 51% quarter-over-quarter. During the Company's earnings call, Principal Financial Officer Daniel Nelson stated,“The decrease in product sales was due to a short-term inventory adjustment at one of our largest medical device customers and a 95% decrease in defense product sales... Looking forward we expect medical device and defense sales to recover in the current quarter, and we expect revenues in the second half of the fiscal year to be consistent with the first half.” Additionally, CEO Pete Eames stated,“The order variability was primarily from orders being pulled into quarter one from quarter two.” On this news, the price of NVE shares declined by $34.71 per share, or approximately 33.7%, from $103.07 per share on October 21, 2026 to close at $68.36 on October 22, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired NVE securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found on Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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