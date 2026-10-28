Veteran-Owned MAD Junk Removal Builds Five-Star Reputation Serving Valdosta And South Georgia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VALDOSTA, GA, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VALDOSTA, GA - October 28, 2026 -

As MAD Junk Removal approaches its first anniversary, the veteran-owned residential and commercial junk removal company based in Valdosta, Georgia, is celebrating a successful first year with 185 junk removal jobs completed and 39 Google reviews with a five-star rating as of October 28, 2026. Built on dependable service, professionalism, and a commitment to the community, the locally owned company is earning a strong reputation for customer satisfaction while helping homeowners and businesses throughout South Georgia reclaim their spaces.

Founded by Brian Maple, a retired U.S. Air Force veteran with 21 years of military service, MAD Junk Removal was built on the principles of discipline, integrity, and accountability. After retiring from active duty in 2024, Maple brought those same values into his new venture, creating a business focused on delivering professional junk removal services with a personal touch.







For Maple, building a successful local business means more than simply removing unwanted items. It means showing up when promised, treating customers and their properties with respect, and completing every job with care.

"After serving 21 years in the Air Force, I wanted to build something of my own while continuing to serve the community," said Maple. "I believe in treating people right, doing what you say you're going to do, and taking pride in your work. Seeing the positive feedback from our customers means a lot because that's exactly the reputation I want MAD Junk Removal to have."

Helping South Georgia Homes and Businesses Clear the Clutter

MAD Junk Removal provides comprehensive junk removal services for homeowners, property managers, real estate professionals, contractors, and businesses throughout Valdosta and surrounding South Georgia communities.

Services include furniture and appliance removal, garage and estate cleanouts, rental property cleanouts, construction debris removal, yard waste removal, and commercial junk hauling.

The company also emphasizes responsible disposal practices, including recycling and donating usable items whenever possible.

Customer Satisfaction Drives Local Reputation

As MAD Junk Removal approaches its first anniversary, customer feedback has become an important part of its growing reputation.

With the 39 Google reviews, the company has demonstrated the importance of clear communication, reliable scheduling, and professional service in an industry where customers often need prompt assistance.

Unlike national franchises, MAD Junk Removal offers a locally owned, hands-on approach. Maple remains directly involved in the work, providing customers with personal attention from the initial inquiry through project completion.

As a member of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce, MAD Junk Removal is committed to building lasting relationships with homeowners and businesses throughout the region.

About MAD Junk Removal

MAD Junk Removal is a locally owned, veteran-operated junk removal company based in Valdosta, Georgia. Founded by retired U.S. Air Force veteran Brian Maple, the company provides residential and commercial junk removal, furniture and appliance hauling, estate and property cleanouts, construction debris removal, and other hauling services throughout South Georgia. MAD Junk Removal is dedicated to dependable service, transparent pricing, responsible disposal, and customer satisfaction.

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For more information about MAD Junk Removal, contact the company here:

MAD Junk Removal

Brian Maple

229-305-3785

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403 Sunset Rd, Valdosta, GA 31602

CONTACT: Brian Maple