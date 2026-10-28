Keeping The Human In Insight: Vision One Appoints Helen Jones As Head Of Qualitative

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With more than 20 years of experience across leading brands and research agencies, Helen joins Vision One to champion the power of human understanding in an increasingly AI-driven research industry.

London, United Kingdom, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision One welcomes Helen Jones as Head of Qualitative, strengthening its focus on human insight in the age of AI







Vision One appoints Helen Jones as Head of Qualitative Research

UK qualitative market research agency Vision One has welcomed Helen Jones as its new Head of Qualitative, bringing over 20 years of experience in consumer insight, research and strategic planning.

Helen has held senior insight roles at major brands like Danone Nutricia and Screwfix, as well as within research agencies and as a consultant.

Her career spans sectors including retail, FMCG, healthcare and financial services, helping businesses understand customer decisions and make improvements based on research findings.

At Screwfix, Helen developed customer insight capabilities, later applying her skills at Toolstation, and brings over a decade of agency experience with leading UK brands in research and strategy.

In her new role, Helen will lead Vision One's qualitative research team, helping clients uncover the motivations, emotions and experiences that shape customer behaviour, translating these insights into clear strategic recommendations.

Helen's appointment strengthens Vision One's commitment to delivering deeper human understanding alongside its wider research capabilities, enabling organisations to navigate changing customer expectations, identify emerging needs and make more informed business and brand decisions.

Why human insight still matters in the age of AI

Helen joins during a transformative time for market research.

AI is changing research methods, offering new ways to analyse feedback and identify patterns. However, technology doesn't always capture the full story.

Understanding emotions and experiences often requires personal interaction. Human understanding can uncover insights that technology alone cannot.

Vision One aims to integrate AI and human expertise, using AI where beneficial while prioritising human understanding.

Helen Jones, Head of Qualitative at Vision One, said:

AI is opening up exciting possibilities for research, making our work smarter and more efficient.

There's immense value in talking to people, listening and understanding their responses. The most interesting insights often come from unexpected places, uncovered by a researcher's curiosity and experience.

It's about balancing technology with human insight, ensuring qualitative research remains valuable.

Tony Lewis, CEO of Vision One, added:

AI helps analyse more information, but insight comes from understanding what it means. Helen brings the expertise needed to reveal the human stories behind the data, enabling better decisions for our clients.

Vision One continues to explore AI's role in research, improving efficiency and data analysis while maintaining a human-led approach to context and recommendations.

Helen holds a BSc (Hons) in Psychology and Sociology from the University of Leeds and is a nutritionist, NLP coach and founder of Helen Jones Nutrition, reflecting her interest in understanding human behaviour and motivation.







AI and Qualitative Research

About Vision One Research

Vision One Research is an award-winning UK market research agency delivering insight-led research for organisations across the UK, Europe and international markets. Its expertise spans brand tracking, audience and segmentation research, customer experience and thought leadership, providing B2B and consumer insight that helps organisations understand changing markets, audiences and customer needs.

Press Inquiries

Tony Lewis

tony [at] visionone.co.uk

07979696372



86-97 Bayham Street, Camden, London, NW1 0AG

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