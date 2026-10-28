Volaris, BCS Technology, And Anthropic Join Forces To Accelerate Legacy Modernisation Using Claude

Volaris, BCS Technology and Anthropic are extending their collaboration to bring Claude into Volaris's software delivery, starting with the modernisation of a legacy platform.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Volaris, the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America, BCS Technology, a Certified Claude Service Provider and Partner, and long-time provider of IT Professional Services to Volaris, and Anthropic are extending their collaboration to bring Claude into Volaris's software delivery initiatives, beginning with the modernisation of a legacy software platform.Volaris set out to deliver a modernised platform faster, so the business could bring improvements to end users sooner without compromising quality. Delivered by a focused team, the engagement used Claude across requirements support, code generation, automated testing and delivery execution, working to a structured development framework with built-in quality and security checks throughout. The team delivered the platform in roughly half the time typically required for a project of this scope, while holding defect rates under 5% through to user acceptance testing, using the additional room in the schedule to take on extra features and edge cases the original plan hadn't accounted for. On the strength of these results, Volaris expanded Claude-enabled delivery access across the account."What stood out most was how quickly our developers grew into this way of working. Claude handled more of the repetitive build work, which meant our team spent less time on manual tasks and more time building AI-enabled skills, sharpening their judgement on architecture, and taking on the strategic decisions that move the platform forward."- Israel Lizarraga, Senior Marketing and Digital Director, Volaris"This engagement shows what's possible when AI takes on the routine parts of development, freeing developers to spend more time on innovation rather than maintenance. That shift in focus is often the more lasting outcome of these engagements."- Ashish Agrawal, Head of Architecture and DevOps, BCS Technology

Laetitia Lilith Del Mundo

BCS Technology

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Volaris, BCS Technology, and Anthropic Join Forces to Accelerate Legacy Modernisation Using Claude News Provided By BCS Technology International Pty Ltd October 28, 2026, 22:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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