'The Empathy Evolution': Book By Dr. Ronald Goldman Explores Prevention Of Social Problems Through Early Development

Dr. Ronald Goldman, author of The Empathy Evolution.

Book cover of The Empathy Evolution by Dr. Ronald Goldman.

Award-winning psychologist Dr. Ronald Goldman releases The Empathy Evolution, examining how emotional connections prevent social problems.

- Ronald Goldman, PhDJAMAICA PLAIN, MA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Empathy Evolution: Preventing Violence, Racism, Political Corruption, and Mental Illness by Creating More Caring PeopleRonald Goldman, PhD, an award-winning psychologist, researcher, speaker, consultant, and writer, brings developmental and applied psychology into a wider public conversation about why social and behavioral problems emerge-and what can be done before harmful patterns become entrenched. His new book, The Empathy Evolution, connects psychological understanding with public education, emphasizing empathy, early experience, compassion, and prevention as vital components of creating healthier relationships and communities.Rather than treating difficult social outcomes as isolated events, Goldman encourages readers to consider the developmental experiences and emotional conditions that contribute to them. The book examines violence, racism, political corruption, and mental illness as issues with deeper emotional roots connected to adverse early experiences, unmet needs, and traumas. Its central premise is that understanding how empathy develops-and how it can be weakened-may help society think differently about prevention and long-term well-being.Goldman's work emphasizes a human-centered argument: the quality of care and emotional connection people experience early in life matters far beyond childhood. When needs go unmet or emotional disconnection becomes normalized, the consequences influence behavior and relationships. By focusing on conditions like safety, trust, warmth, and communication, the book moves beyond abstract definitions to invite a practical look at how emotional environments shape human behavior.Grounded in psychology but aimed at a wide audience-including parents, educators, counselors, health-care professionals, and general readers-The Empathy Evolution offers a framework for looking beneath visible behavior and considering more compassionate, preventive responses.About Dr. Ronald Goldman:Ronald Goldman, PhD, is an award-winning psychologist, researcher, speaker, consultant, and writer whose professional focus centers on developmental and applied psychology. His career is dedicated to making psychological insights accessible beyond academic settings to help foster healthier relationships and communities.Media Contact:Dr. Ronald Goldman, PhDWebsite:Book Link: The Empathy Evolution on AmazonEmail:...Phone: 1-857-381-1737Address: 35 Lourdes Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130LinkedIn: linkedin/in/ronaldgoldmanphdFor more information, readers can explore the book on Amazon or visit Dr. Goldman's official website at ronaldgoldmanphd.

Ronald Goldman, PhD

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'The Empathy Evolution': Book by Dr. Ronald Goldman Explores Prevention of Social Problems Through Early Development News Provided By Mariana Zapata, LLC October 28, 2026, 22:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR



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