Xudong Group Makes Philippine Wire Harness Manufacturing More Accessible To Global Buyers

Xudong Group logo, as featured on the XDPIGO manufacturing portal.

New XDPIGO portal helps international buyers assess Cavite production capabilities and submit custom assembly requirements directly.

- Hommer ZhaoROSARIO, CAVITE, PHILIPPINES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Xudong Group has introduced XDPIGO, an online portal giving global buyers a direct route to explore wire harness and custom cable assembly manufacturing at its Cavite plant in the Philippines. The website brings production information and request-for-quotation (RFQ) submission together for companies assessing Philippine suppliers.The Cavite operation is a collaboration between Cloom Tech of OurPCB Group and Xudong Group. It combines Cloom Tech's wire harness expertise with Xudong's Philippine manufacturing operations and precision tooling capabilities.“XDPIGO is built to make our Philippines-China+1 wire harness manufacturing more accessible to global buyers. The collaboration between Cloom Tech of OurPCB Group and Xudong Group lets customers source reliable custom cable assemblies and submit RFQs directly on this portal,” said Hommer Zhao, Head of Marketing and Promotions, XDPIGO.The portal covers electric vehicle (EV) harnesses, robotic wiring and box-build integration, which involves assembling wiring and other components within an enclosure. These services support projects requiring custom connections between electrical and electronic components rather than an off-the-shelf cable alone.Buyers can review EV high-voltage cables and sealed automotive harnesses to assess whether the Cavite plant's capabilities match their project requirements. They can then submit an RFQ for a custom assembly through the same portal.For companies pursuing a China+1 sourcing approach, the Cavite operation offers a Philippine manufacturing option alongside existing Chinese operations. XDPIGO provides a starting point for evaluating that option, with information on the plant's services available before a manufacturing enquiry is submitted.The website is available at .About Xudong GroupFounded in Shenzhen, China, in 2002, Xudong Group is a precision manufacturing group with operations spanning molds, injection molding, wire harnesses and custom cable assemblies.

Hommer Zhao

XDPIGO

+63 46 437 8104

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Xudong Group Makes Philippine Wire Harness Manufacturing More Accessible to Global Buyers News Provided By One PR October 28, 2026, 22:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing



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