Loke G & Brickaveli Of KBT Unite The Community For The Dia De Los Muertos Festival.

Live at the day of the dead festival

we invite all

Day of the dead is for all

Free all-ages Día de los Muertos festival unites Houston through music, food and culture on November 1, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Join us!

- NezahualcoyotlHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Loke G and Brickaveli of Knights of the Brown Table are joining forces with the Calmecac Indigenous Organization to present a free, all-ages Día de Los Muertos festival created to bring Mexican American, Indigenous, and Greater Houston communities together through music, food, culture, and conversation.For many first-generation Mexican Americans, Día de Los Muertos is more than a celebration. It is a connection to family, ancestors, identity, and the traditions carried from one generation to the next. It is a time to remember loved ones who have passed while celebrating the life, strength, and culture they left behind.This festival will honor that tradition while building a bridge between communities that do not always have the opportunity to meet, speak, or be heard in the same space. Loke G, Brickaveli, Knights of the Brown Table, and Calmecac understand that real change often begins when people can come together in a welcoming environment and speak directly with the individuals who can help make a difference.Through live music, traditional food, cultural activities, and a festive family atmosphere, the event will create opportunities for community members to share their experiences, raise important questions, and build meaningful relationships. The goal is to help people connect with the right leaders, organizers, artists, and public officials so their concerns and ideas can reach those who need to hear them.Political leaders, elected officials, community advocates, business owners, media representatives, artists, educators, and other influential individuals are warmly invited to attend. Rather than meeting the community only in formal offices or during election season, leaders will have the chance to mingle with families, listen to residents, and better understand the people they serve.The festival is also an invitation to visitors from outside Houston. People from surrounding cities and communities are encouraged to unite with la raza of the Greater Houston area and experience the pride, creativity, and hospitality of the local Mexican American and Indigenous communities.People from every cultural background are welcome. Guests do not need to be Mexican, Mexican American, or Indigenous to take part. This event offers everyone an opportunity to learn about Día de Los Muertos, experience its beauty, and understand why it remains so dear to the people who keep the tradition alive.As first-generation Mexican Americans, many community members understand what it means to live between two worlds. They may speak English in one place and Spanish in another. They may carry the expectations of American life while holding close the lessons, stories, food, music, and traditions passed down by their parents and grandparents. Sometimes they must work harder to explain who they are, where they come from, and why their voices matter.This festival will provide a place where those experiences are respected. It will celebrate culture without creating barriers and promote unity without asking anyone to leave their identity at the door. Families can bring their children, elders can share their stories, young people can see their heritage represented, and guests from different backgrounds can form new connections.Loke G and Brickaveli have long understood the power of music to bring people together. Through Knights of the Brown Table, they use their platform to support culture, community, and voices that are too often overlooked. Their partnership with Calmecac brings music and community organizing together with Indigenous knowledge, tradition, and pride.The result will be more than a show. It will be a cultural gathering built around remembrance, representation, and respect. It will demonstrate how food can start a conversation, how music can cross social boundaries, and how a festive environment can make difficult conversations feel more open and human.Attendees can expect a lively and welcoming celebration where culture is not simply displayed but lived. The festival will offer a space to honor ancestors, enjoy music, share food, meet new people, and learn from one another. Most importantly, it will give the community an opportunity to be visible, ask questions, and have its voice heard.The organizers invite civic leaders and people of influence to come ready to listen, participate, and develop real relationships with the community. They also invite families, artists, students, elders, local organizations, visitors, and neighbors of every background to celebrate together.The Día de Los Muertos Festival is free and open to all ages. No matter where guests come from or what culture they represent, they will be welcomed with the spirit of community.Join Loke G, Brickaveli, Knights of the Brown Table, and the Calmecac Indigenous Organization for a meaningful celebration of ancestors, music, food, identity, and unity. Come experience a tradition close to the hearts of the people, connect with the Greater Houston community, and help build a stronger bridge between cultures and generations.

Pablo Olavarrieta

KBT

+1 832-368-1907

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Loke G & Brickaveli of KBT unite the community for the Dia De Los Muertos festival. News Provided By KBT October 28, 2026, 22:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Politics, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.