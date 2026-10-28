Consultive Strategy Group Shares Exactly How Its Sales Representatives Get Paid

Kristyn Shetty (left), Founder and CEO, has made pay transparency a priority for new representatives at Consultive Strategy Group.

New representatives at the Newton, MA company start on a guaranteed $600 weekly draw, with uncapped commission and promotion paths into leadership.

- Kristyn Shetty, Founder and CEO of Consultive Strategy Group

NEWTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Consultive Strategy Group, a marketing and in-person customer acquisition firm based in Newton, Massachusetts, has published a straightforward breakdown of how its representatives get paid. Pay is the question candidates ask most, and the company decided to answer it directly. The breakdown covers what new representatives earn from day one and how commissions and promotions increase that income over time.

Every new representative starts on a $15-per-hour draw. Based on a 40-hour week, representatives receive a guaranteed $600, paid weekly. A draw is an advance on the commission a representative will earn. Consultive Strategy Group pays it so new team members have a reliable paycheck while they learn the job.

The draw lets new hires focus their first weeks on training. During the first 30 days, new representatives work alongside experienced mentors, practice professional communication and ethical selling, and take on customer conversations on their own once they are ready.

Commission is where the upside comes in, and it is uncapped. The company sets no maximum on what a representative can earn.

Because the draw is an advance, it is balanced against weekly commission. In the company's example, a representative who earns $900 in commission in a week is paid the full $900. If that representative earns $400 the following week, they are still paid $600, and the $200 difference carries forward. When they earn $1,000 the week after, the company recaptures the $200, and the representative is paid $800.

In short, a representative is never paid less than $600 in a week, and commission above the draw first covers any carried-forward shortfall. That is why the company's training focuses on building steady weekly habits, not chasing one big week.

Compensation also grows with advancement. Consultive Strategy Group promotes from within, and its leadership path runs from Executive Trainer to Team Lead to Assistant Director to Director, with more responsibility and greater earning potential at each step. In 2025 alone, Chris Sausman and Benjamin Sseruwagi were promoted to Director. Two other team members stepped into Team Lead roles. Most recently, Larib Choudhary was promoted into management in September 2026. Each of them moved up from within, the same path open to every new representative who starts on the draw.

Some members of the Consultive Strategy Group team have earned more than $80,000 in a single year under this pay structure. The company is clear that this is not where anyone starts, and it is not a promise. Earnings depend on the work a representative puts in and the results they produce, but the figure shows the ceiling is real.

“I wanted people to know exactly how they get paid before they ever apply,” said Kristyn Shetty, Founder and CEO of Consultive Strategy Group.“The draw gives you a guaranteed paycheck while you learn, and after that there's no ceiling. What you earn is up to you.”

The company encourages candidates to get specifics from any sales employer before accepting an offer, including how much pay is guaranteed each week and for how many hours, how commission is calculated, and what a typical first month looks like. Consultive Strategy Group welcomes the same questions about its own roles.

Candidates who have questions about pay or are ready to apply can contact the team at....

About Consultive Strategy Group

Consultive Strategy Group is a marketing and customer acquisition firm based in Newton, MA. The company specializes in in-person customer acquisition, team development, brand awareness, and market expansion. Focused on building meaningful relationships, Consultive Strategy Group works closely with clients to deliver tailored solutions that support long-term growth. Its team is committed to professional development, leadership training, and creating an environment where individuals can grow while contributing to measurable results.

Kristyn E. Shetty

Consultive Strategy Group

+1 617-780-0340

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