Synergysuite And Branch Expand Restaurant Operations Ecosystem With Embedded Earned Wage Access

SynergySuite and Branch announce the integration of Flex Earned Wage Access (EWA) into the Employee Cover app, bringing greater financial flexibility to restaurant employees.

Flex EWA, powered by Branch, is now available in SynergySuite's Employee Cover app, helping restaurant operators boost retention and offer financial flexibility

- Jared Neilsen, CEO of SynergySuiteSANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SynergySuite, a leading restaurant management software platform, and Branch, the provider of embedded financial services for workforces, today announced the integration of earned wage access (EWA) directly within SynergySuite's Employee Cover app. Powered by Branch's Flex EWA, restaurant employees can now seamlessly access their earned wages on-demand inside the workplace app they use every day, while operators can deliver a high-demand financial benefit without adding administrative complexity or pre-funding requirements.The integration reflects SynergySuite's broader strategy: expanding beyond traditional back-office restaurant management tools to build a fully connected operations ecosystem. Rather than forcing restaurant executives to stitch together disconnected point solutions or require staff to download standalone apps, SynergySuite integrates best-in-class financial technology directly into its existing workforce experience."Restaurants spend a tremendous amount of time thinking about how technology can optimize back-office operations, but ultimately, great operations depend on supporting your people" said Jared Neilsen, CEO of SynergySuite. "We are committed to making the Employee Cover app an increasingly valuable everyday connection between employees and their workplace-far beyond a simple scheduling tool. Embedding Branch's Flex EWA puts practical financial tools right where employees already manage their work lives."Bridging Restaurant Operations and Employee RetentionMulti-unit operators and franchise leaders continue to face persistent industry pressures surrounding staffing shortages, employee retention, and rising operating costs. At the same time, restaurant technology has historically been fragmented between systems built for operator efficiency and separate, disconnected apps for employees.By bringing Branch's financial capabilities directly into the SynergySuite platform, operators can leverage their existing tech stack to address recruitment and retention challenges while delivering a cohesive employee experience."The best employee benefits are the ones that are seamless to offer and effortless to use," said Atif Siddiqi, founder and CEO of Branch. "SynergySuite and Branch share a common focus on practical technology that yields tangible value for operators and staff alike. Embedding Flex EWA into the Employee Cover app empowers workers with immediate financial flexibility while strengthening their day-to-day connection to their employer."Key Capabilities for Restaurant TeamsThrough the Employee Cover app, restaurant workers gain full transparency into their earnings alongside flexible payout options:●Unified Experience: Employees access earned wages directly within their everyday workplace app without needing to download a separate application.●Flexible Payout Options: Workers can send earned pay to an existing debit card instantly* for a small fee, or within two business days at no cost.●Minimal Operational Friction for Operators: Operators can offer embedded EWA without capital pre-funding or complex engineering integrations.Branch's Flex EWA is now available to restaurants and their employees using the SynergySuite Employee Cover app. To learn more, visit branchapp/use-cases/earned-wage-access.----Branch is not a bank. Banking services, including money transmission, are provided by Lead Bank, Member FDIC. FDIC insurance only applies for eligible accounts should the bank holding your funds fail.*Most instant transfers are usually completed within 30 minutes but may be delayed by service disruptions or connection issues.----About SynergySuiteSynergySuite is an AI-powered restaurant management platform built for multi-unit operators. Founded in Dublin and now headquartered in the U.S., the platform leverages machine learning and large language models to automate and optimize inventory, forecasting, ordering, labor, analytics, and franchise management, giving brands the visibility and intelligence needed to run smarter and scale more efficiently. Trusted by top-performing brands including Pollo Campero, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, and Shipley Do-Nuts, and with global teams across the U.S., Ireland, the UK, and Montenegro, SynergySuite maintains one of the industry's highest customer retention rates. Learn more at synergysuite.About BranchBranch is the leading provider of embedded financial services for workforces. Bringing together program management, technology, and compliance, Branch builds and maintains the systems required for businesses and platforms to offer faster access to pay and engaging financial experiences that help Americans earn, spend, and grow. Branch's award-winning infrastructure is embedded within many of the nation's leading companies and platforms across hospitality, staffing, healthcare, logistics, marketplaces, vertical software, and financial institutions. To learn more about Branch, visit branchapp and follow us on Twitter/X and LinkedIn.

Lexi Woods

SynergySuite

+1 888-531-2090

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

SynergySuite & Branch Partnership | Earned Wage Access for Restaurant Employees

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

SynergySuite and Branch Expand Restaurant Operations Ecosystem with Embedded Earned Wage Access News Provided By SynergySuite October 28, 2026, 22:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.