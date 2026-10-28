Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Bank Of America (BAC) Investors With Substantial Losses To Contact Firm Prior To Dec. 15 Lead Plaintiff Deadline



Class Period: Aug. 1, 2025 – Oct. 13, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Dec. 15, 2026

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Case Overview & Summary of Allegations

The securities class action lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding Bank of America's compliance controls and regulatory risk exposure. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose that:

The Disclosure & Market Impact

On October 13, 2026, the U.S. Department of the Treasury, FinCEN, and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) announced landmark enforcement actions requiring Bank of America to pay over $1.2 billion in penalties for widespread BSA/AML failures and backlog issues.

Following this disclosure, Bank of America's stock price fell sharply by over 4.8%, closing at $51.39 per share on October 14, 2026, wiping out billions of dollars in market value and causing substantial damages to shareholders.

What Can BAC Investors Do?

If you purchased Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) shares during the Class Period (August 1, 2025 – October 13, 2026) and suffered losses, you may move the Court to serve as Lead Plaintiff no later than December 15, 2026. A Lead Plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.